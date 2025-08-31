Is Cal Freshman QB Sagapolutele an Upgrade from Fernando Mendoza?
Before we add fuel to the Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele hype train that is running down the track at breakneck speed this morning, we need to pump the brakes a bit a remind ourselves of one important fact:
IT’S ONLY ONE GAME
Having said that, we can continue to pile superlatives on Sagapolutele's performance in his first college game as an 18-year-old true freshman in Cal's 34-15 victory over Oregon State in Corvallis.
There is even the suggestion that Sagapolutele represents an upgrade over Fernando Mendoza, whose transfer to Indiana in the offseason left virtually all Cal fans with a “woe is us” feeling after he had been the Bears starting quarterback the past two seasons.
Now?
Let’s look at the two quarterbacks after just one game, admittedly too small a sample size to draw any grand conclusions.
Mendoza went 18-for-31 for 193 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions for a 110.4 passer rating while also rushing for 34 yards and a 5-yard touchdown run in Indiana’s 27-14 victory at home over Old Dominion.
Sagapolutele was 20-for-30 for 234 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 165.2 passer rating while rushing for 30 yards, including a 25-yard scramble that led to a Cal field goal on the final play of the first half in the Bears’ 34-15 victory over Oregon State on the road.
The level of competition was about the same. Old Dominion, which was picked to finish fifth in its seven-team division of the Sun Belt Conference, was ranked 113th in CBS Sports’ preseason ranking of all 136 FBS teams, while Oregon State was ranked 75th. The ESPN Power Index put Old Dominion at No. 82 and Oregon State at No. 97. Both Oregon State and Old Dominion went 5-7 last year.
The biggest difference was that Sagapolutele’s performance came on the road, while Mendoza did his work at the Hoosiers’ home stadium.
“Getting to experience a road game for my first game, being in enemy territory, going against a good team, I enjoyed that as my first game,” Sagapolutele said.
Remember, this was the first time ever that a true freshman Cal quarterback had started a season-opener on the road.
Furthermore, Sagapolutele’s statistics don’t tell the complete story. One of his incompletions was batted down at the line of scrimmage, another incompletion came when Jacob De Jesus caught a Sagapolutele pass but his toe landed once inch out of bounds. Finally three perfectly thrown Sagapolutele deep balls that could have been caught – and two would have been touchdowns – were dropped.
Cal coach Justin Wilcox had a one-word description of Sagapolutele’s deep throws.
“Excellent,” said Wilcox.
It should pointed out that Cal’s offensive line did an outstanding job of pass-blocking. Sagapolutle was not sacked on Saturday night, and he had ample time to throw. There’s no telling how an 18-year-old freshman quarterback would have reacted if he was being harried every time he dropped back.
“Man, the O’line, they just made my job easier,” Sagapolutele said.
However, Sagapolutele did not have the advantage a strong running game, which is supposed to be a major part of the offense put together by new offensive coordinator Bryan Harsin. Cal’s three running backs – Barndon High Jr., Kendrick Raphael and LJ Johnson Jr. -- averaged a combined 3.7 yards per carry on 27 attempts.
Overall, you’d have to say that Sagapolutele’s performance in his first college game was better than Mendoza’s first game for Indiana.
But let’s repeat this:
IT WAS JUST ONE GAME.
Mendoza’s worth will be revealed in the Hoosiers’ games against Illinois, Iowa, Oregon and Penn State.
Cal’s next game is at home against Texas Southern on Saturday, but we may not have a clear picture of Sagapolutele’s ability until the Bears face Minnesota on September 13 in Berkeley or perhaps until Cal plays its first ACC game against Boston College on the road on September 27.
By then opponents will have seen Sagapolutele on film and have a better idea how to defend Sagapolutele and the Cal offense.
However, for now, Cal fans have the idea that the Bears benefited from the change at quarterback.
