Ex-Cal Stars Jared Goff, Craig Morton and Ed White in Prep Hall
Three former Cal players, including quarterbacks Jared Goff and Craig Morton, are among 25 players and coaches comprising the second class of inductees into the California High School Football Hall of Fame.
Goff, who played at Marin Catholic High School in in the San Francisco North Bay, and Morton, a graduate of Campbell High in San Jose, are joined in the 2024 class by lineman Ed White, who prepped at Indio High in the CIF’s Southern Section.
All three players went on from Cal to successful NFL careers.
Goff was Cal’s starting quarterback as a true freshman in 2013 and set Pac-12 single-season record with 4,719 passing yards and 43 touchdown passes as a junior in 2015.
He became the No. 1 overall NFL draft pick in 2016 and helped the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl in his third season of 2018. Traded two seasons later to the Detroit Lions, Goff was a Pro Bowl selection in 2022 and last season led the Lions to the NFL championship game for the first time in 32 years.
Morton, now 81, was an all-state selection in both football, basketball and baseball at Campbell High. He turned down offers to sign with pro baseball teams and went to Cal, where he owned most of the program’s passing records by his junior season.
Morton was a first-team All-American as a senior in 1964, despite playing for a 3-7 team. He finished seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting, ahead of Joe Namath and Gale Sayers, and went on to an NFL career in which he became the first quarterback to lead two different teams — the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos — to the Super Bowl.
He previously was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, the Cal Athletic Hall of Fame and the San Jose Sports Hall of Fame.
White, 77, played at Cal from 1966 through ’68, earning consensus All-America honors as a defensive lineman his senior year.
Drafted in the second round by the Minnesota Vikings, White played mostly offensive guard in the NFL and appeared in four Super Bowls with the franchise. He was traded to the San Diego Chargers in 1978 and played with the team through retirement in 1985.
A four-time Pro Bowl selection, White has been honored in the College Football Hall of Fame, the Cal Athletic Hall of Fame, the East-West Shrine Game Hall of Fame and the Chargers Hall of Fame. He also was selected to the Pac-12 All-Century Team.
Former Golden Bears Aaron Rodgers, Ron Rivera, Tony Gonzalez, Russell White, Marshawn Lynch, Steve Bartkowski, DeSean Jackson, Les Richter, Vince Ferragamo and Harold “Brick” Muller were part of the 2023 inaugural class.