Will the Lions Continue to Troll the Cowboys With Trick Plays on ‘TNF'?
The Lions and Cowboys meet on Thursday Night Football in Week 14 with a lot on the line. If the playoffs had started today, neither team would be involved. Detroit is 7-5, a win behind the Packers in the NFC North and the No. 8 seed in a seven team playoff. Dallas is right behind the Lions at 6-5-1.
Recent Cowboys-Lions games have featured some controversy and trolling, but right now both teams are desperate for a win, which means they aren't really in any position to fool around. The good news is that Detroit's Dan Campbell has stuck to using trick plays since he took over as the play-caller so we might still see some fireworks.
Here's a look back at these teams recent history.
The Lions Were Robbed of the No. 1 Seed in 2023
Two seasons ago, in Campbell's third year with the Lions, the team was the No. 3 seed in the NFC despite finishing tied for the best record in the conference at 12-5. The Lions could have been the No. 1 seed, except they lost to the Cowboys in Week 17.
Down 20-13, the Lions scored a touchdown with 23 seconds remaining and decided to go for two and the win. Jared Goff then hit offensive tackle Taylor Decker on a trick play, but officials decided he did not report as an eligible receiver. The Lions got two more chances, but could not convert for a second time.
Dan Campbell Trolled the Cowboys Last Season
The Lions ended up making the NFC championship game following the '23 season, but that didn't erase the memories of that Week 17 loss. When the Lions and Cowboys met again at AT&T Stadium in Week 6, Campbell wanted to make a point.
The Lions won the game 47-9 and in the process ran multiple plays to try and get their offensive linemen touchdowns. During the third quarter offensive coordinator Ben Johnson Goff throw the ball to Decker in the end zone for an incomplete pass and then had Amon-Ra St. Brown toss the ball to Penei Sewell on a hook and ladder. Sewell appeared to score, but the play was called back because of a penalty. Then Dan Skipper lined up at receiver in the fourth quarter.
The Lions went on to finish 15-2 and clinch the top seed in the NFC, but lost to the Commanders in the divisional round.
Lions-Cowboys All-Time Head-to-Head Record
Before the Lions' win last year, the Cowboys had won six straight games against Detroit dating back to 2015 when Dez Bryant caught two of Dak Prescott's four touchdown passes. The year before that the Cowboys started that streak with Tony Romo quarterbacking Dallas to a 24-20 win in the wild card round. A week later Dez caught it.
Overall the Cowboys lead the head-to-head series with the Lions 17-12 and are up 2-1 in postseason meetings.