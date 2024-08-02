Fernando Mendoza Arrives at Fall Camp Riding Summer Momentum
Cal quarterback Fernando Mendoza greeted the first day of fall camp . . . well, pretty much like does every day.
He was fired up.
“This summer was very exciting. Very, very exciting,” Mendoza said after Wednesday’s initial practice at Memorial Stadium in preparation for the 2024 season as Cal's membership in the Atlantic Coast Conference became official on Friday
The redshirt sophomore, who won the starting job in Week 6 of last season, held the top spot on the depth chart after competing last spring with North Texas transfer Chandler Rogers.
Mendoza said he’s not concerned about the timetable for the coaching staff to decide on a clear No. 1. To gain every edge, Mendoza didn’t waste a moment this summer.
He helped organize off-season training by the Bears’ offense, attended the Manning Passing Academy in Thibodaux, La., and added 15 healthy pounds to his 6-foot-5 frame.
Here’s how he recounted those three segments of his summer:
Team building: “Our offense all came together at the beginning of the summer session. We detailed a good plan on how we’re going to stay accountable as an offense, what extra work we’re going to do.
"For example, every Saturday that wasn’t a break we all came here, the entire offense, for mandatory walk-throughs and film sessions. That was great.
“We also got together on our own time, seeing each other outside the facility. Those are great things our offense did.”
Manning Academy: Mendoza joined the likes of Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel, Texas’ Quinn Evers and Georgia’s Carson Beck among 45 college quarterbacks at the camp that also included top high school prospects.
Mendoza called the experience “a great honor.”
He got the chance to talk with Peyton and Eli Manning, and had a few moments with Bill Belichick and Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott. Peyton Manning provided him tips on footwork and Eli described his weekly film study routine.
“It was a great experience and a great confidence booster for myself, seeing that I can belong,” Mendoza said.
Adding weight: Mendoza decided he need more girth and strength to hold up doing a long season, and he began fall camp at 220 pounds — noticeably more sturdy.
“Last year I played at 205 and that hurt me in a couple games, especially in Utah, where I got subbed out, and a couple games where I just got tossed around,” he said. “You might not see it, but it also factored in fatigue. When you get, for me personally, it’s a lot more tiring rather than a 10-yard run and slide.”
Following the advice of his idol, Tom Brady, Mendoza said he tried to add weight gradually by eliminating bad habits and making better nutritional choices.
“For example, in May my first habit was no fried food,” he explained. “Then it was try to eat whole food, like meal prep at my house: sweet potatoes, ground beef, rice, avocados. Then in July, try to stay away from seed oils, stuff like that.
“Whether it’s a huge difference, to be honest I don’t know. But if it’s even this little of a difference,” he said, holding his thumb and index finger a half-inch apart, “I’m willing to put everything on the line and be a little uncomfortable for lunch or dinner and try to be a better quarterback.”