Grading Fernando Mendoza, Dante Moore Performances in Peach Bowl
In a meeting between two Big Ten powers in Indiana and Oregon and two potential top-10 NFL draft picks in Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore, it was the top-ranked Hoosiers, in an awe-inspiring performance, who dominated the Ducks from start to finish in the College Football Playoff semifinal.
Mendoza, in a performance that clearly demonstrated why he secured the Heisman Trophy and is the presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft, fired five touchdown passes and just three incomplete passes. Moore, meanwhile, showed only a few flashes of his true talent, as he struggled against an elite Hoosiers defense in a three-turnover performance he'd like to forget.
With the eyes of NFL scouts undoubtedly fixated on Mercedes-Benz Stadium, let's take a deep dive and grade how each QB performed in the Peach Bowl.
Dante Moore, QB, Oregon
The good:
Moore was intercepted on the his very first pass of the game, but, showing remarkable poise for a 20-year-old starting QB, he responded tremendously on the Ducks' second drive, completing five of seven passes, including a 19-yard strike to tight end Jamari Johnson to tie the game.
Despite an overall poor showing, there were some positives from the sophomore QB. Moore showcased his arm talent on a 43-yard deep ball to wideout Jeremiah McClellan, as he dropped the pass in the bucket for the freshman pass-catcher.
The bad:
Moore got off to a rough start in the Peach Bowl, as the very first pass he attempted was intercepted by Indiana cornerback D'Angelo Ponds, who promptly returned the pick 25 yards to the end zone for a touchdown.
Unfortunately for Moore, it would not be his last turnover of the game. On a first down on the Oregon 13-yard line in the second quarter, Moore hit freshman running back Dierre Hill Jr's arm with the ball as he prepared to deliver a pass, fumbling the ball and leading to a recovery by Indiana at the Ducks' 3-yard line. Two drives later, Moore held onto the ball too long, didn't feel the rush coming and was sacked and fumbled the ball once again for his third turnover of the game. Indiana scored touchdowns after both fumbles.
Grade: D+
Moore received no help from his offensive line or a running back room that had to turn to an inexperienced freshman in Hill. But make no mistake. This was a poor overall performance from Moore, who truly never looked comfortable out there against an elite Indiana defense.
Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
The good:
Mendoza came out of the gates firing on all cylinders, as he connected on the first four passes of the game while leading the Hoosiers to pay dirt on the program's second drive of the contest. The Heisman Trophy winner's first touchdown strike of the game showcased why he's trending towards being the top selection in the 2026 NFL draft. A beautiful, back-shoulder throw to wide receiver Elijah Sarratt for a 23-yard gain. Then, a perfect throw to the boundary to Omar Cooper Jr. on an out route for a score to give the Hoosiers a 14-7 lead.
Continuing to showcase his comfort with the back-shoulder throw, Mendoza zipped a ball into a tight window to Sarratt, who made the reception despite pass interference from an Oregon defender.
Two plays later, Mendoza lofted a perfect ball downfield where only Hoosiers wide receiver Charlie Becker could haul it in. On multiple plays, Mendoza, who ran for 28 rushing yards, showcased his mobility to pick up chunks of yards downfield.
The bad:
Mendoza nearly got himself—and Indiana—into trouble in the second quarter when, on a third-and-7, he didn't feel pressure from Oregon linebacker Nasir Wyatt, who sacked the Hoosiers signal-caller and forced a fumble, which was eventually recovered by Mendoza. In another one of the few mistakes on Mendoza's ledger, the junior QB, after scrambling for 18 yards and a first down in the third quarter, opted not to get down in favor of picking up a few more yards. Mendoza ended up fumbling, though he was fortunate that Indiana recovered the fumble again.
Grade: A
Mendoza played about as flawless of a first half as you'll see, with three touchdown passes and one incomplete pass, finishing the contest with five touchdown passes.
Mendoza looks like a ready-made, starting NFL quarterback. Las Vegas Raiders, you are on the clock ...