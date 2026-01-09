Best Prop Bets for Oregon vs. Indiana in College Football Playoff Semifinals
Indiana and Oregon are set to face off in the College Football Playoff semifinal, and many people believe this matchup is the true National Championship, with the winner destined to be favored against the winner of Ole Miss/Miami in the final.
You can find the odds for this game, as well as my best bet, in my full betting preview, which you can read here. In this article, I'm going to break down three of my favorite player props. Let's dive into them.
Oregon vs. Indiana Best Prop Bets
- Fernando Mendoza UNDER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (+100)
- Dante Moore OVER 221.5 Passing Yards (-114)
- Kenyon Sadiq Anytime Touchdown (+180)
Fernando Mendoza UNDER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (+100)
We're going to fade the Heisman Trophy winner in this game. The Oregon defense ranks eighth in the country in opponent EPA per dropback, so the Hoosiers may be smart to stick to the ground in this game, especially once they get close to the goalline. Mendoza threw just one touchdown when he faced Oregon back on October 11.
Dante Moore OVER 221.5 Passing Yards (-114)
Not enough people are talking about how quarterbacks can move the ball through the air against this Indiana defense. The Hoosiers rank 19th in opponent yards per pass attempt, giving up 6.2 yards per throw, and they also rank 25th in opponent dropback EPA. Dante Moore enters this game having thrown for 234+ yards in five straight games, so we're not asking much from him to reach 222+ on Friday night.
Kenyon Sadiq Anytime Touchdown (+180)
Kenyon Sadiq may not have as many receiving yards as Malik Benson, but the Oregon tight end has been a touchdown machine this season, already scoring eight times, the most amongst all Oregon pass-catchers by two. He also leads the team in overall receptions with 46, so we know that Moore is going to look his way early and often on Friday night. Let's bet on him to find the end zone at almost 2-1 odds.
