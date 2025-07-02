Former Cal Commit OL Tommy Tofi Commits to Oregon
Cal’s long-shot hopes of keeping four-star offensive lineman Tomy Tofi in its 2026 recruiting class apparently have ended because Tofi has committed to Oregon, according to reports by all of the major recruiting sites on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-6, 340-pound Tofi attended Riordan High school in San Francisco, and is ranked the No. 1 offensive guard prospect in the country by some recruiting sites.
When Tofi committed to Cal on June 3 he was the highest rated recruit to commit to Cal for the class of 2026. But he visited Oregon a week after committing to Cal, and was impressed by what he saw in Eugene.
Tofi was still the Bears’ highest rated prospect in their class when he announced on Monday that he was de-committing from the Bears.
Tofi could have re-committed to Cal after announcing his de-commitment, but it was widely expected that he was de-committing from Cal so he could commit to the Ducks. And he indeed committed to Oregon on Wednesday since he retweeted the reports by Rivals, On3 and 247 Sports that he had committed to the Ducks.
Tofi also had offers from Ohio State, Tennessee, Miami, Penn State, Texas A&M, Florida State, USC, Mississippi and Florida as well as from Oregon and Cal.
This scenario is similar to the one Cal went through with quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele last year. Sagapolutele committed to Cal on July 8, 2024, but he visited Oregon in late October and committed to Oregon on December 4.
Sagapolutele enrolled at Oregon, but spent only few weeks in Eugene before transferring to Cal on January 5. Sagapolutele is now a freshman at Cal and is competing with Ohio State transfer Devin Brown to the starting quarterback job at Cal this season.
Tofi’s verbal commitment is not binding. Only when a player signs a financial agreement in December (early signing period) or February is a prospect officially bound to that school. But there seems little chance Tofi will change his mind again.
“Playing in the Big 10 is a huge challenge I would love to take on,” Tofi told 247 Sports. “Competing for the Joe Moore Award [which goes to the nation’s best offensive line unit] and a natty [national championship] every year sounds good to me.”
Recent articles:
Top 50 Cal Pros: No. 21 -- Hardy Nickerson
Top 50 Cal Pros: No. 22 -- Keenan Allen
Golden Bears land 3-star defensive back from Arizona
Cal's top-rated 2026 recruit de-commits
Top 50 Cal Pros: No. 23 -- Nnamdi Asomugha