Cal's Top Recruit Tommy Tofi De-Commits from the Bears
The news that Cal football fans feared came on Monday afternoon, when offensive lineman Tommy Tofi, the highest rated prospect to commit to Cal for the class of 2026, announced on social media that he has de-committed from Cal.
The 6-foot-6, 340-pound Tofi, who attends Riordan High School in San Francisco, is rated as a four-star prospect and is ranked as the nation's No. 1 offensive guard prospect in the 2026 class by several sites.
Theoretically, Tofi could re-commit to Cal; however, he is now expected to commit to Oregon. If Tofi does commit to Oregon, he would be the second offensive lineman to de-commit from Cal and commit to the Ducks. Koloi Keli, who had committed to Cal in early June, reportedly changed his mind and committed to Oregon on Monday morning.
Tofi had offers from Miami, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Florida State, USC, Mississippi, BYU, Washington and Florida as well as Oregon and Cal.
When Tofi committed to Cal on June 3, he mentioned that the presence of his brother, freshman outside linebacker John Tofi Jr., on Cal’s 2025 roster was one of the reasons he chose the Golden Bears. However, he visited Oregon after he made his commitment to Cal.
A verbal commitment does not obligate a player to enroll at a given school. A player is not bound to a school until he signs a financial agreement in December or February.
The de-commitment of Tofi and the decision by Keli to change his commitment to Oregon reduces the number of Cal commitments for 2026 to 21. Cal’s 2026 class is now ranked No. 33 in the nation by On3 after being No. 27 on Sunday. The Bears’ class is 19th in the country in Rivals rankings after being 19th a day ago, and 247 Sports dropped Cal’s class from 19th to 31st.
