Former Cal Star Keenan Allen Rejoins Chargers
Former Cal standout Keenan Allen, one of last remaining unsigned free agents, has finally found a new team, and it happens to be his old team, the Los Angeles Chargers.
Allen, who agreed to a one-year deal with Los Angeles, spent his first 11 years with the Chargers, and he earned all of his six Pro Bowl berths while playing for the Chargers before being traded to the Chicago Bears before the start of the 2024 season.
Allen is 33 years old, but he had perhaps his best season two years ago in 2023 when he had a career-high 108 receptions for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns while playing just 13 games.
His production declined in 2024 with Chicago when he had 70 catches for 744 yards and seven touchdowns, but those numbers do not suggest he is over the hill.
Allen became more attractive to the Chargers after Mike Williams announced his retirement last month, surprising the Chargers.
Allen will rejoin Justin Herbert, who was the Chargers quarterback during Alllen’s final four seasons with Los Angeles, but the coaching staff will be new for Allen. Jim Harbaugh is beginning his second season as the Chargers head coach, and his offensive coordinator, Greg Roman, will try to fit Allen into the scheme with fellow wideout Ladd McConkey.
Both Allen and McConkey are seen as slot receivers, and McConkey is likely to stay at that position after making 82 catches for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024.
Allen played three seasons at Cal from 2010 to 2012, and he had 205 career receptions for 2,570 yards and 17 receiving touchdowns. He is still the highest rated high school prospect ever to come to Cal, although his best position coming out of high school was safety.
Cal coach Jeff Tedford immediately said Allen would be a wide receiver for the Golden Bears, and he was in the starting lineup as a true freshman in Cal’s season-opener of the 2010 season.
Allen entered the 2013 NFL draft after his junior season, but was not taken until the third round.
Since then, Allen has had six season of more than 1,000 receiving yards, and he ranks third among active players in career receptions. His 974 career receptions rank behind only Travis Kelce (1,004) and DeAndre Hopkins (984) and are just ahead of Davante Adams (957) and Julio Jones (914).
Allen probably needs a few more big seasons to be considered for the Hall of Fame.
Recent articles:
Freshman QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele learning on the job
New Cal WR Mark Hamper adds versatility
Cal faces no teams ranked in top-15 of preseason coaches poll
Former Cal star Andrew Vaughn still producing with the Brewers
Two huge billboards in the East Bay promoting Cal football