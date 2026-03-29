Four-Star Safety Myles Baker Commits to Cal

Cal got some great news on Sunday, when Myles Baker, a four-star safety from Chatsworth, California, announced that he has committed to Cal for the class of 2027.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Baker, who attends Sierra Canyon High School, chose Cal over his four other finalists – Alabama, LSU, Oregon and Stanford. He also had offers from Georgia, Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M, Michigan, Notre Dame, USC, Oklahoma, Mississippi and Tennessee among others.

LSU and Oregon are among the teams jostling at the top for 4-star safety Myles Baker, who will take a couple SEC visits in March ahead of the officials: https://t.co/ewVbJh5TDe pic.twitter.com/Xc4URw3p5I — Blair Angulo (@BlairAngulo) February 18, 2026

The 247 Sports website ranks Baker as the 216th-best overall prospect in the class and the 20th-best safety. On3/Rivals ranked him as the 336th-best prospect overall and the 27th-best safety recruit in the class.

Here is what Baker said to Rivals last week regarding Cal.

Cal: “Of all the head coaches, I probably have the best relationship with Tosh Lupoi. He was recruiting me hard at Oregon and it picked right up when he got to Cal. I visited last month and it was pretty eye opening for me. I really like the family vibe there and my overall comfort level. I wasn’t really looking at Cal a year ago but they’re up there for sure now.”

Baker had originally scheduled visits to all five of his finalists, but he had said earlier that he will only visit he commits to.

He becomes the fifth player to commit to Cal in the class of 2027, joining defensive end Troy Bowers, defensive end Giovanni Hodge, wide receiver Blake Gunter and linebacker Gunnar Perry.

Here is what 247 Sports director of scouting Andrew Irvins said about Baker:

-Smart safety that looks destined for a boundary role given his physicality and ability to navigate busy intersections.

-Owns good size as he’s believed to be over 6-foot-1 and already carrying 185 pounds with some additional length in the arms.

-Takes sharp angles as a run defender and keeps containment.

-Comes to balance before striking as an open-field tackler.

-Reads with his eyes and is quick to transition as a zone defender.

-Flashes good closing burst, but speed can prevent issues when covering vertical routes.

-Should be viewed as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Four level that can play assignment football and add plenty of value on special teams.

Check out Myles Baker's Full Season on @Hudl https://t.co/w5vmLTBH8t #hudl — California Golden Bears on SI (@jakecurtis53) March 29, 2026

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