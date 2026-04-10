Four-Star TE/WR Charles Davis Commits to Cal for 2027

Charles Davis III, a four-star wide receiver/tight end from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, California, has committed to Cal for 2027, according to multiple reports.

Davis chose Cal over the four other schools he considered -- Oregon, SMU, Michigan and UCLA. Davis noted in an Instagram he posted on Thursday that Cal, UCLA and Oregon were his three finalists. It meant Cal head coach Tosh Lupoi was competing against his former team, Oregon, after being the Ducks defensive coordinator last fall.

Davis also had offers from Georgia, Mami, USC, BYU, Utah, Nebraska and Arizona State, among others.

Charles Davis is the younger brother of Cal freshman safety Niles Davis.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Charles Davis III has Committed to Cal, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’5 210 WR from Westlake Village, CA chose the Golden Bears over Oregon and UCLA



“For all the haters and naysayers lol look at me now.”https://t.co/GA7WhtbHAO pic.twitter.com/7qwSF6QbVe — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 10, 2026

Davis becomes the sixth player to commit to Lupoi and the Golden Bears for the class of 2027. He joins linebacker Gunnar Perry, wide receiver Blake Gunter, edge Giovanni Hodge, safety Myles Baker and edge Troy Bowens. Davis is also the third four-star prospect in the class, along with Bowens and Baker.

It's another indication of Lupoi's recruiting powers. Only two of the 11 incoming freshmen in Cal's 2026 class were labeled as four-star recruits, and only two in the Golden Bears' 2025 class were four-star prospects. None of the 19 players Cal signed in the class of 2024 were rated as four-star prospects.

Charles Davis | Charles Davis Instagram

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound Davis was also a track star. He posted a time of 10.86 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 22.2 seconds in the 200 meters. As a high school sophomore he recorded a long jump of 21 feet, 2 inches.

Westlake (Calif.) ATH Charles Davis is set to make his commitment on Friday from a final three of Cal, Oregon and UCLA, here's our latest intel in what has been a very fluid recruitment over the last 48 hours https://t.co/IKwf0LLjQI pic.twitter.com/MuyeZtpkV5 — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) April 10, 2026

Davis is a versatile receiver who is classified as a tight end by 247Sports, but as a wide receiver by On3/Rivals. The 247Sports site ranks him as the nation's 233rd-best prospect overall in the class and the 10th-best tight end. The On3 site ranks Davis as the country's 370th-best prospect in the class of 2027 and the 48th-best wide receiver recruit.

Davis had 30 catches for 526 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior this past season, and he had 39 receptions for 503 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore.

Davis was a USC fan growing, and his father was also a Trojans fan. Davis got an offer from USC but opted to come to Northern California, to Cal.

Check out Charles Davis' Charles Davis III FULL Season on @Hudl https://t.co/EBN7kckRUj #hudl — California Golden Bears on SI (@jakecurtis53) April 10, 2026

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