Cal's Top Recruit Charles Davis Re-Commits to Cal

Four-star wide receiver Charles Davis, the most highly rated prospect in Cal’s 2027 recruiting class, is back as a solid commitment to Cal and coach Tosh Lupoi after having some misgivings a few weeks ago, according to 247Sports and On3.

Now he plans to sign with the Bears in December and enroll in January so he will be able to participate in Cal’s spring workouts.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound Davis is from Westlake Village, California, and originally committed to Cal in April. But he became uneasy about his commitment after viewing Cal’s weak offensive performance against Clemson two weeks ago. At that point he reopened his recruitment, and it appeared Cal might lose Davis, who is ranked as the nation’s 82nd-best prospect in the class by ESPN.

UCLA, USC, SMU and Oregon were among the other schools interested in Davis.

However, after watching Cal have a more effective offense against Virginia Tech in the Bears’ 25-20 victory this past Saturday, Davis made a solid re-commitment to Cal.

Pat McCann took over Cal’s offensive play-calling duties in the second half of the game against UNLV and was the play-caller for the entire game against Virginia Tech, and the Bears’ offense has improved significantly since McCann took over the offense.

According to the reports, Davis expects to sign with Cal during the early signing period from December 2-4, and plans to enroll at Cal in January.

Cal’s 2027 recruiting class is ranked as the 23rd-best class in the country by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals Industry Composite.

Cal (3-3, 2-1 ACC) hosts 21st-ranked Wake Forest on Saturday night in Berkeley..

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