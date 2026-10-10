Friday Updated Cal Injury Report: RB Mohammed Downgraded, Sagapolutele Still Uncertain

Friday night's updated injury report for Cal indicated some positive news as far its receiving corps, some bad news for its running backs group, and continued uncertainty about quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagsapolutele and safety Kingston Lopa.

Cal wide receiver Chase Hendricks, who leads the team in receptions with 32, has been upgraded from questionable to probable, which means he is likely to be available for Saturday afternoon's home game against Virginia Tech (4-1).

However, running back Adam Mohammed, Cal's leading rusher with 336 yards, has been downgraded from questionable to doubtful, which means he is likely to miss his second straight game. With Carter Vargas already declared out, it means Ashten Emory is likely to be the Bears' top ball-carrier on Saturday after rushing for 48 yards last week against UNLV.

The big question, though, is Sagapolutele. He left last Saturday's game late in the first half with a concussion, and he has been listed as questionable all week. He is still listed as questionable on Friday night, which means he has about a 50-50 chance being available Saturday. He presumably has been going through the concussion protocol this week.

If Sagapolutele cannot play, Cal's starting quarterback would be Jackson Brousseau, who played the second half against UNLV and passed for 200 yards while leading the Bears to 24 second-half points.

Lopa, who leads the nation in interceptions with five and leads Cal in tackles, also suffered a concussion last week, and he continues to be listed as questionable. Starting inside linebacker Kamar Mothudi also continues to be listed as questionable.

The availability of Sagapolutele, Lopa and Mothudi presumably will be determined shortly before Saturday's game.

However, the status of Bears safety Aiden Manutai has been upgraded from questionable on Thursday to probable on Friday night.

Virginia Tech has long list of players who have been declared out for Saturday's game after only three were listed as "out" on Thursday. Linebacker George Balance and offensive linemen Justin Terry and Brody Meadows are the most significant Hokies players listed as out.

Friday injury report | The ACC

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