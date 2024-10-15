Hail Mary! Hail Aaron Rodgers!
Former Cal quarterback Aaron Rodgers may be 40 years old, and he may not be the same quarterback he was while winning four MVP awards. But he showed at the end of the first half of Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills that he is still the king of the Hail Mary pass.
He converted a successful Hail Mary pass for the fourth time in his career to give the Jets a big lift at halftime.
The Jets trailed 20-10 with eight seconds left in the second quarter when Rodgers took the snap from the Jets’ 48-yard line. He wandered around in the pocket to allow his receivers to get to the end zone. Rodgers then launched the pass high into the air, landing it in the end zone and into the hands of Jets receiver Allen Lazard, who pulled it down amid Buffalo defenders for a touchdown that reduced the Bills’ halftime lead to 20-17.
This was no fluke.
Here is a twitter video of the three previous times Rodgers converted a Hail Mary pass at the end of a game or half. The most famous, of course, was his Hail Mary that beat the Lions while Rodgers was with the Packers
You may say that his success is a matter of luck, but consider that he launches a 50-yard-plus pass way up in the air, allowing receivers to maneuver into position. Yet with all that loft and distance of the pass he is able to land it within that 10-yard space in the end zone. It’s not easy, which is why no other quarterback has been as successful with the Hail Mary as Rodgers.
