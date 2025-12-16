SI

Troy Aikman Loved Aaron Rodgers’s Laissez-Faire Attitude As Steelers Tush Push Without Him

Stephen Douglas

Aaron Rodgers does not sell his role in the Steelers’ tush push.
Aaron Rodgers does not sell his role in the Steelers’ tush push. / @ESPN
In this story:

Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers had a quiet first half against the Dolphins in Week 15, but still managed to take a 7-3 lead into halftime of their Monday Night Football matchup. After punting on their first three possessions, Rodgers led Pittsburgh on a 12-play, 60 yard drive in the final minutes of the second quarter.

The drive featured not one, but two Tush Pushes by the Steelers with fullback/tight end Connor Heyward lining up under center twice to convert twice—first on fourth-and-one from the 15, and then again on third-and-goal from the one. On the first play he got a first down on the second he scored the game's first touchdown.

Both times, Aaron Rodgers stood behind him with his hands in his pocket. The future Hall-of-Famer remained stoic in both instances until it was time to make a call and ESPN's Troy Aikman loved it. The current Hall-of-Famer took the time to circle Rodgers and describe how little he does on the play while Joe Buck giggled in agreement.

What more could you ask from a guy with a broken wrist?

Rodgers finished the first half completing 13 of 14 pass attempts for 105 yards. Heyward had four carries for four yards and a touchdown. It's hard to say who is more effective under center for the Steelers tonight.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NFL