Cal Sports Report

Hawaii Defensive End Lebron Williams Commits to Cal

Williams becomes the 10th high school recruit to commit to the Golden Bears in the class of 2025

Jake Curtis

Lebron Williams is an edge from Hawaii
Lebron Williams is an edge from Hawaii /
In this story:

Lebron Williams, a three-star defensive end from Kahuku High School in Kahuku, Hawaii, announced on social media on Sunday that he had committed to Cal for the class of 2025.

The 6-foot-2, 245-pound Williams chose Cal over offers from UCLA, Washington State, San Diego State, Nevada and Hawaii.

He is the second player to commit to Cal after a visit to the Berkeley campus this weekend, and the 10th high school player to commit to Cal in the class of 2025.

As a junior in 2023, Williams recorded four sacks, six tackles for loss and three forced fumbles while helping Kahuku to a berth in the state championship game.

Williams becomes the sixth defensive player to commit to the Golden Bears for 2025. The other nine recruits who have committed to Cal are running back Jojo Solis, running back Anthony League, offensive lineman Ben Howard, defensive end Ike Okafor, linebacker Carter Jones, linebacker Ke’Brion Winston, linebacker Beckham Barney, wide receiver Mayer Swinney and cornerback Kaden Cook.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

Published
Jake Curtis

JAKE CURTIS

Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.

Home/Football