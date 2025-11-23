Cal Fires Coach Justin Wilcox After Big Game Collapse
Cal has fired coach Justin Wilcox, one day after the Bears’ 31-10 loss in the Big Game, the athletic deparment confirmed Sunday afternoon.
"I want to thank Justin for all of his contributions to our football program, our athletic department and our university," Cal football general manager Ron Rivera said. "He has always comported himself with class and professionalism. After careful consideration, we believe the time has come for new leadership. We wish Justin the best of luck in his future endeavors."
The news was first reported by Pete Thamel, senior college football writer for ESPN.
Thamel also reported that Cal analyst Nick Rolovich, formerly the head coach at Washington State, will serve as interim coach. The athletic department confirmed that news.
Cal chancellor Rich Lyons has provided the football program with greater support this year, but also said that had to translate to more than a .500 record. The Bears are 10-point underdogs against SMU, and loss Saturday would leave them at 6-6 entering a bowl game.
Lyons hired Rivera, the former Cal All-America linebacker and NFL coach, as the program's first general manager, giving him authority to hire and fire. Rivera declined to comment on Wilcox's status in his most recent public remarks, at a pre-Big Game news conference last Tuesday.
He has been supportive of Wilcox and worked closely with him on all aspects of the program. But he also said he would view a successful season as having eight or nine victories.
Wilcox, 49, was in his ninth season at the helm for the Bears, compiling a record of 48-55. The Bears are bowl eligible for the third straight season but will enter Saturday’s regular-season finale vs. SMU with a 6-5 overall record.
Wilcox's current contract runs through 2027, meaning the university has a buyout to pay him.
Wilcox addressed fan disatisfaction after the loss at Stanford.
“I understand their pain. I understand their frustration. We’re working as hard as we possibly can to play as good as we can, and we didn’t do that tonight.”
Cal has not posted a winning season since 2019.
Wilcox had led Cal to four straight victories in the Big Game against Stanford, but Saturday night's loss featured three lost fumbles that led to touchdowns and 13 penalties for 128 yards
Follow Jeff Faraudo on Twitter, Facebook and Bluesky
Recent articles:
Coaching decision has been made but there are other issues for Cal to deal with
SMU is a double-digit favorite over Cal