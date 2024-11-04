Jared Goff Gives Another MVP-Caliber Performance
Former Cal quarterback Jared Goff gave another performance worthy of MVP consideration on Sunday, leading the Detroit Lions to a 24-14 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Stadium.
Goff’s numbers were impressive enough: 18-for-22, 145 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions and a 109.3 passer rating while being the centerpiece of a Detroit team that improved its record 7-1, best in the NFC. It was the sixth straight game in which he completed better than 70 percent of his passes and his third consecutive game in which he completed at least 80 percent of his throws. He has thrown 11 touchdown passes with no interceptions over the past five games, all of which Detroit won.
But what made Sunday’s performance particularly impressive was that it took place on the road amid horrible conditions that included heavy rain and swirling winds.
Cal fans will recall a 2013 game in Eugene, Oregon, against Oregon when Cal freshman Jared Goff could not handle heavy rain and swirling winds. He started that game, but completed only 3-of-6 passes for 11 yards before he was yanked from the game in the first quarter because he simply could not grip the wet ball
Here is what Goff said about that game 11 years ago:
However, Goff had no trouble on Sunday in his first outdoor game of the season against a Packers team that came in with a 6-2 record. After the Packers scored first to take a 3-0 lead, Goff led the Lions on a 70-yard, 13-play touchdown drive that ended with Goff’s TD pass to Amon Ra St. Brown on a fourth-down play on Detroit’s first possession.
Goff completed his first 11 pass attempts and was sacked just once while committing no turnovers. Over the past five games, Goff has a passer rating of 145.91, and Sunday’s showing actually lowered his season-long passer rating. He entered the weekend virtually tied with Lamar Jackson for the best passer rating in the NFL.
Goff is making it look easy, which is the mark of an NFL MVP.
