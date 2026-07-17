Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele Knows This Year at Cal Is Different From His First Year

Cal sophomore quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele acknowledged on Friday that his situation heading into the 2026 season is much different than it was last year.

“I know I was here last year,” Sagapolutele said during the ACC Kickoff media event in Charlotte, North Carolina, “but I was in a little bit of a situation battling for the quarterback spot. Now being here being allowed to be the quarterback for the team, it’s so fun, it’s such a blessing.”

On July 17, 2025, Sagapolutele was an incoming freshman competing with Oho State transfer Devin Brown for the starting quarterback position. And the general feeling was that Brown, a fourth-year junior, was the favorite to win the job.

Sagapolutele surprisingly was named the starter a week before the 2025 opener, faced moderate expectations, never showed the shortcomings typical of a true freshman starting quarterback and had an outstanding season.

Now, one year later, he is the face of the Cal football program, the person on whom the high expectations for the Bears' 2026 season are placed. Some preseason projections have even made him a preseason Heisman candidate, although members of the ACC panel questioning Sagapolutele suggested Cal is unlikely to get the 10 or 11 wins needed to make him a Heisman contender.

Sagapolutele has a different role with different expectations and a different kind of pressure.

Sagapolutele noted two differences from last season’s 7-6 Cal team: The Bears' offensive style and the addition of talented running backs.

Sagapolutele admitted the pro-style offense being installed by new offensive coordinator Jordan Somerville should help him when he heads to the NFL, probably after the 2027 season.

“We’ve had some carryover from last year but a lot of NFL integration into it,” Sagapolutele said, “and I think it’s very important for me to learn this now than later. Especially if I want to go on to the next level, I’m going to have to learn to play under center, play action, just learn all the intricacies of being in a pro-style offense, and I’m just blessed that we get to add that in as well.”

Indeed taking some snaps from under center and relying heavily on play-action are two of the key elements of a pro-style offense. It also places a lot of responsibility on the quarterback to make presnap run checks, pass checks and protection checks. Sagapolutele says that is indeed part of his responsibility and seems comfortable with in.

When asked why Cal could make the jump from a seven-win team in 2025 to one that could win nine or 10 games this season, Sagapolutele focused on the running game improvement.

“If you see the talent acquisitions we got in the portal, if you look at our running backs, they’re crazy,” he said. “ We got [Washington transfer] Adam Mohammed, [UC Davis] Carter Vargas, [UTEP transfer] Ashten Emory. Even the guys we kept from last year. We’ve got such great running backs at our helm.

“Our tight ends and O-line, they’re been putting in the work this offseason day in and day out just to open up those holes and I see it at practice. And it’s going to be great for us, Running the ball is also going to open up the pass game for sure.”

Everything Sagapolutele said on the subjext revolved around improvement in the running game, and it’s easy to see why.

Cal finished 133rd of 134 FBS team in rushing offense last season, ahead of only New Mexico State and behind the likes of Massachusetts, Kent State and Stanford.

More than 77 percent of Cal’s 2025 offensive yardage came through the passing game, and that kind of imbalance makes it difficult for the Bears’ offensive in general and Sagapolutele in particular.

“He gets in at about 1:30 and we talk all the way until about 4:30 in the morning.”



Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele tells the story of Tosh Lupoi flying to Hawaii the night of his introductory press conference to speak with him about his vision for @CalFootball 🐻 pic.twitter.com/upIYaOpUPJ — ACC Network (@accnetwork) July 17, 2026

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