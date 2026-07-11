Four-Star OL DaJohn Yarborough Commits to Cal

Cal picked up its 11th four-star prospect on Saturday when huge offensive lineman DaJohn Yarbaough announced that he has committed to Cal for the class of 2027.

The 6-foot-5, 340-pound Yarborough attends Basha High School in Chandler, Arizona, and he chose Cal over his three other finalists -- Washington, Florida State and Mississippi State. He also had offers from Alabama, UCLA, Missouri, Illinois, Utah, Arizona State, Nebraska, Colorado, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa State, among others. Yarborough becomes Cal's 24th commitment in the class of 2027.

Yarborough is rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports Composite, although Rivals Industry Composite and ESPN consider Yarborough a three-star recruit.

Both Rivals Industry composite and 247Sports Composite ranked 10 of the Bears previous 2027 commitments as four-star recruits, so Yarborough could be considered the 11th. If Cal signs all 11 four-star recruits it will be the most it has signed since 2011, when Cal signed 12 four-star prospects.

Yarborough becomes the second four-star offensive lineman to commit to Cal, joining Isaiah Bertola. Yarborough and Bertola are two of the four offensive liemen who have committed to Cal in the class of 2027.

The Bears' nine other four-star commitments are wide receiver Demare Dezeurn, wide receiver Charles Davis III, wide receiver Zion White, defensive end Troy Bowens, tight end Rahzario Edwards, cornerback Duvay Williams, quarterback Dane Weber, cornerback Kamil Loudand athlete Elyjah Staples, who is expected to be an outside linebacker a Cal.

Cal had a commitment from one other four-star prospects, but four-star safety Myles Baker flipped to UCLA.

Yarborough is ranked as the 427th-best overall prospect in the class of 2027 and the 25th-best interior offensive lineman by 247Sports Composite, while Rivals Industry Composite places him 443rd overall and 33rd at his position.

Despite his size, Yarborough is nimble, as demonstrated in the video below:

Yarborough's most recent campus visits were with his four finalists. He visited Mississippi State on May 29, Cal on June 5, Florida State on June 12 and Washington on June 19. Cal had offered Yarborough a scholarship back on January 26, a few weeks after Tosh Lupoi was hired as Cal's head coach.

Yarborough attended Benilde-St. Margaret's High School in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, as a freshman and sophomore before transferring to Basha as a junior.

He also participated in wrestling and lacrosse as a freshman and sophomore. And he is strong.

Cal's offensive line has been a weakness in recent years, and Lupoi is trying to upgade that unit. Cal finished the 2025 season ranked 133rd of 134 FBS schools in rushing offense at 81.7 yards per game, ahead of only New Mexico State. The Bears' 2.76 yards per rushing attempt were better than only three FBS teams.

Cal quarterbacks were sacked 32 times in 2025, and only three ACC teams allowed more.

Quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele is expected to be Cal's starting quarterback in 2026 and 2027, and Cal has already received commitments from two quarterbacks for 2027 -- Dane Weber and Brody Rudnicki, although Rudnicki is not expected to arrive at Cal until 2028, after he completes his LDS mission.,

Both Weber and Rudnicky are mobile quarterbacks who are threats as runners as well. Sagapolutele moves effectively within the pocket but is not a major threat to run. He finished with minus-120 yards rushing in 2025.

Couple clips from big man camp pic.twitter.com/1Kdgkvf2ph — Dajohn Yarborough (@DajohnYarboroug) June 10, 2026

Check out Regular Season Highlights ! by Dajohn Yarborough on @hudl https://t.co/ZglGUPIdfM #hudl — California Golden Bears on SI (@jakecurtis53) July 6, 2026

A message on Friday, the day before his announcement:

As my decision gets closer, I just want to take a moment to thank every school that believed in me throughout this journey. To every coach and program that invested their time in recruiting me, built relationships with me and my family, and gave me an opportunity to chase my… — Dajohn Yarborough (@DajohnYarboroug) July 10, 2026