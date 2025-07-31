Jaydn Ott Comments on the Difference Between Cal and Oklahoma
Jaydn Ott had an outstanding 2023 season for Cal, when he rushed for 1,315 yards, and an injury-plagued 2024 season in Berkeley, when he was clearly limited physically and rushed for 385 yards. In the offseason he transferred to Oklahoma.
Ott had some interesting things to say to the Oklahoma media during the Sooners media day recently when he was asked to describe the difference between Cal and Oklahoma football.
Cal football general manager Ron Rivera on Thursday responded to Ott's comments, which are noted below.
Here is what Ott said when asked to describe the differences in the two programs:
“I don’t know how to put it nicely. Biggest difference, these guys care. Not saying my former teammates at Cal don’t care, but, you know, there’s levels. And it shows. In the way, you know, guys treat their craft, and how often they’re taking care of things outside of the facility in order to be good within it, you know."
When asked on Thursday for his response to Ott's comments, Rivera' answered with the statement below, which is also available in the video atop the story:
"Yeah, you ignore it. Yeah, because again what consequence is it of us? We don't play them. OK. He's no longer here. So what's the concern for us? My concern is the 113 guys we have downstairs. To me those are the most important players in college football right now. I really believe that. I think people get caught up in what's out there. That's not important; that's interesting. Focus on what's important.
"What's the most important thing we have? A hundred thirteen players in that locker room. What's interesting? Well, what someone said over there, what somebody said over there. I could say something but what good is it going to do me? So let's move forward. Let's focus in on what's important, not what's interesting."
