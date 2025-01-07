Junior College QB Dominic Ingrassia Commits to Cal
Dominic Ingrassia, who led College of San Mateo to the California junior college state championship this season as a freshman, announced on social media on Monday that he has committed to Cal.
Ingrassia is from Novato, California, and was an academic qualifier coming out of San Marin High School, so he is eligible to transfer to a four-year college after one season with three seasons of college eligibility remaining. It is the same path that was taken by Aaron Rogers, who spent one season at Butte (Junior) College before moving on to Cal.
In his one season at College of San Mateo, Ingrassia completed 59.3% of his passes, with 13 touchdown passes and four interceptions. He became the Bulldogs' starting quarterback in the fourth game of the 2024 season, and in the 10 games in which he started, College of San Mateo went 10-0, including a 43-11 victory over Mount San Antonio in the state championshiop game.
The 6-foot-3 Ingrassia won a state title at San Marin High School as a junior, and as a senior he threw 40 touchdown passes with two interceptions for a team that finished 12-1.
The only school that offered him a scholarship out of high school was Utah Tech, although Cal offered him an opportunity to walk-on.
Cal added incoming freshman Jaron Keuwe Sagapolutele on Monday, and he is expected to compete for the Cal's starting quarterback job in 2025.
Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53
Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport