Cal Quarterback Plans to Enter the Transfer Portal

Cal quarterback Devin Brown, who was expected to be Cal’s starting quarterback this season after transferring from Ohio State, plans to enter the transfer portal again, according to On3 Sports' Hayes Fawcett and ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Brown lost a preseason competition to freshman Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele to be the Bears starting quarterback this season, even though outsiders believed Brown was the leading candidate for the job up until Sagapolutele was named the starter a week before the season opener.

It was the third straight year that Brown lost a competition to be a starting quarterback.

Sagapolutele had an outstanding freshman season and announced three weeks ago that he plans to stay at Cal for the 2026 season.

NEW: Cal QB Devin Brown plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @Hayesfawcett3 reports.



Brown was a 5-star in the 2022 class.https://t.co/AAaw14cIUP pic.twitter.com/Pm6FPAKJ00 — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 31, 2025

Brown did not make any starts this past season, but played in nine games and attempted seven passes, completing four of them for 48 yards and a touchdown.

Brown, who is from Gilbert, Arizona, was a five-star quarterback coming out of Corner Canyon High School, but lost a he lost succession of competitions to win the starting quarterback job three years in a row.

As redshirt freshman at Ohio State, he lost a quarterback competition to Kyle McCord. Brown was the Buckeyes’ starter in the bowl game that season after McCord entered the transfer portal, but Brown left the game in the second quarter with an ankle injury.

The next year, Brown competed with Kansas State transfer Will Howard for the Ohio State starting job, but Hoaward won the job and led the Buckeyes to a national championship.

Brown transferred to Cal after the 2024 season and competed with Sagapolutele for the starting job through the spring and through preseason camp in the fall. The general feeling was that Brown would be the Bears’ starting quarterback for the 2025 opener against Oregon State based on his experience.

But Sagapolutele impressed coaches with his throwing ability and poise and was named the Cal starter a week before the opener. Sagapolutele was outstanding in that first game and started all 13 games, leaving Brown to play at the end of games in which the outcome had been decided.

Brown was a redshirt junior this past season, so he has one more year of college eligibility.

The transfer portal opens on Friday, which is the first day players can officially enter the portal. The transfer portal closes on January 15, and that is the only time frame in which players can enter the portal. Players who have entered the portal can sign with a new team at any time

Recent articles:

Cal starting OLB, four other Bears plan to enter transfer portal

Cal basketball loses to No. 16 Louisville

Cal football assistant Vic So'oto set to join Big Ten team

Is Cal basketball an NCAA tournament team? Some Say yes, some say no

Cal and Louisville rebuilt with newcomers

We count down the top-10 Cal stories of 2025

Cal women close out non-conference with an easy victory

Tosh Lupoi adds three more young assistants to his staff

Zach Tinker named Cal special teams coordinator