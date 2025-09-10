Justin Wilcox Celebrates Big NFL Weekend By Cal Alums
On a wall in the heart of the Cal football coaching office complex is a huge TV screen. “One of the biggest screens I’ve ever seen,” coach Justin Wilcox said.
Multiple games are going at the same time on the giant TV and as coaches wander past between meetings on Sunday, they stop to take in highlights of NFL games involving ex-Golden Bears.
The Week 1 schedule Sunday was a great one for Cal alums, starting with Aaron Rodgers’ four touchdown passes in his Pittsburgh Steelers debut and capped by tight end Jake Tonges’ game-winning catch for the 49ers at Seattle.
There was more, including interceptions by former Cal defensive backs Cam Bynum of the Indianapolis Colts and Jaylinn Hawkins of the New England Patriots and a start in his NFL debut by Patriots rookie safety Craig Woodson.
The three other rookies from Cal – Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams, Ravens linebacker Teddye Buchanan and Titans cornerback Marcus Harris – all saw action.
Veteran receiver Keenan Allen made seven catches for 68 yards and a touchdown in his return to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Wilcox said he’s excited for all of them and welcomes the good vibes that success in the NFL reflects onto the Cal program. "We want to celebrate them all," he said.
Tonges, a former Cal walk-on and undrafted tight end, had the biggest day of his brief NFL career.
“It doesn’t surprise me,” Wilcox said. “It’s funny that you bring that up because at our team meeting this morning we showed part of his interview after the game. He’s been bouncing around, scratching and clawing. He prepares every week to play and he hasn’t played a lot.
“So it was really exciting to see him make that play. We were all high-fiving in the office.”
Woodson’s journey to the NFL after six seasons at Cal is a feel-good story for Wilcox. “Craig was here for a long time. He knows football,” Wilcox said. “All the reports we’ve gotten, he picked everything up very quickly. He’s a total professional.”
Rodgers hasn’t played at Cal since 2004, but Wilcox marvels at what he still can do at age 41.
“Watching Aaron do his thing . . . it’s just incredible to watch him play,” he said. “That guy . . . that right arm and head he’s got, unbelievable. We’re all excited for him.”
