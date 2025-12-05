Who Are the Oldest Players in the NFL Right Now?
It’s not often when an NFL player can compete into their 40s and hit two decades of playing in the league, but every year seems to have at least a couple players who are in this category.
So, who’s the oldest current active NFL player in the 2025 season? What about the oldest player of all-time in the league? Here’s the answers to those questions.
The oldest NFL player in the league right now
After turning 42 on Dec. 2, Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers remains the oldest active player in the NFL this season. He’s currently competing in his 21st season, which is the second most in modern NFL history behind Tom Brady’s 24.
This is the second season in a row in which Rodgers has held this title of being the oldest active NFL player. In 2023, he was the second-oldest active player in the league.
The oldest NFL players in the league right now
With Rodgers leading the charge, there’s currently five NFL players who are 40 years old or older.
Here’s a list of the 21 oldest active NFL players from oldest to youngest, who are ages 37 and up.
Player
Age
Team
Position
Season
Aaron Rodgers
42
Steelers
Quarterback
21
Nick Folk
41
Jets
Kicker
18
Marcedes Lewis
41
Broncos
Tight End
20
Matt Prater
41
Bills
Kicker
19
Joe Flacco
40
Bengals
Quarterback
18
Calais Campbell
39
Cardinals
Defensive Lineman
18
Morgan Cox
39
Titans
Defensive Back
16
J.J. Jansen
39
Panthers
Long Snapper
17
Josh Johnson
39
Commanders
Quarterback
11
Thomas Morstead
39
49ers
Punter
17
Jon Weeks
39
49ers
Defensive Back
16
Andy Dalton
38
Panthers
Quarterback
15
Graham Gano
38
Giants
Kicker
16
Jake McQuaide
38
Rams
Defensive Back
15
Andrew DePaola
38
Vikings
Defensive Back
11
Bryan Anger
37
Cowboys
Punter
14
Kirk Cousins
37
Falcons
Quarterback
14
Brandon Graham
37
Eagles
Defensive Lineman
16
Matthew Stafford
37
Rams
Quarterback
17
Trent Williams
37
49ers
Offensive Lineman
15
Russell Wilson
37
Giants
Quarterback
14
There are seven quarterbacks named in the list above, with just three of them being starters this week. Rodgers has been the starter for the Steelers all season, and same for Matthew Stafford on the Rams, but Kirk Cousins was the backup until he had to step into the starting role when Michael Penix Jr. suffered a season-ending injury.
Joe Flacco started for the Browns this season, and then became the Bengals’ starter until last week when Joe Burrow returned. Russell Wilson started the 2025 season as the Giants’ QB1, but was quickly benched for Jaxson Dart. Andy Dalton sits behind Bryce Young on the Panthers.
Josh Johnson has been on 14 different NFL rosters, which is the league record.
The oldest players in NFL history
Rodgers may be leading the NFL this season by being the oldest player, but he doesn’t even fall in the top 10 of the oldest players of all-time in league history.
Here’s a list of the oldest players in NFL history.
Player
Age
Position
Last Season Played
George Blanda
48
Quarterback/Kicker
1975
Morten Andersen
47
Kicker
2007
Adam Vinatieri
47
Kicker
2019
John Carney
46
Kicker
2010
Tom Brady
45
Quarterback
2022
Gary Anderson
45
Kicker
2004
Ben Agajanian
45
Kicker
1964
Bobby Marshall
45
Defensive End
1925
John Nesser
45
Offensive Lineman
1921
Vinny Testaverde
44
Quarterback
2007
Matt Bryant
44
Kicker
2019
Eddie Murray
44
Kicker
2000
Steve DeBerg
44
Quarterback
1998
Warren Moon
44
Quarterback
2000
George Blanda holds the record for being the oldest NFL player in history. He competed in the league from 1949–75 for a record 26 seasons. He spent the majority of his career with the Bears and the Raiders, but he won two AFL championships with the Oilers and another one with the Raiders.
Quarterbacks and kickers are the most common positions to have longevity in the league. The oldest player in recent NFL history is Tom Brady, who played until he was 45 years old.
We’ll see how long Rodgers continues to play, if at all after this season, and if he’ll jump up the all-time list.