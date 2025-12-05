SI

Who Are the Oldest Players in the NFL Right Now?

And, who are the oldest NFL players in history?

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the oldest player in the league during the 2025 season. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

It’s not often when an NFL player can compete into their 40s and hit two decades of playing in the league, but every year seems to have at least a couple players who are in this category.

So, who’s the oldest current active NFL player in the 2025 season? What about the oldest player of all-time in the league? Here’s the answers to those questions.

The oldest NFL player in the league right now

After turning 42 on Dec. 2, Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers remains the oldest active player in the NFL this season. He’s currently competing in his 21st season, which is the second most in modern NFL history behind Tom Brady’s 24.

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the oldest active player in the league this season. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This is the second season in a row in which Rodgers has held this title of being the oldest active NFL player. In 2023, he was the second-oldest active player in the league.

The oldest NFL players in the league right now

With Rodgers leading the charge, there’s currently five NFL players who are 40 years old or older.

Here’s a list of the 21 oldest active NFL players from oldest to youngest, who are ages 37 and up.

Player

Age

Team

Position

Season

Aaron Rodgers

42

Steelers

Quarterback

21

Nick Folk

41

Jets

Kicker

18

Marcedes Lewis

41

Broncos

Tight End

20

Matt Prater

41

Bills

Kicker

19

Joe Flacco

40

Bengals

Quarterback

18

Calais Campbell

39

Cardinals

Defensive Lineman

18

Morgan Cox

39

Titans

Defensive Back

16

J.J. Jansen

39

Panthers

Long Snapper

17

Josh Johnson

39

Commanders

Quarterback

11

Thomas Morstead

39

49ers

Punter

17

Jon Weeks

39

49ers

Defensive Back

16

Andy Dalton

38

Panthers

Quarterback

15

Graham Gano

38

Giants

Kicker

16

Jake McQuaide

38

Rams

Defensive Back

15

Andrew DePaola

38

Vikings

Defensive Back

11

Bryan Anger

37

Cowboys

Punter

14

Kirk Cousins

37

Falcons

Quarterback

14

Brandon Graham

37

Eagles

Defensive Lineman

16

Matthew Stafford

37

Rams

Quarterback

17

Trent Williams

37

49ers

Offensive Lineman

15

Russell Wilson

37

Giants

Quarterback

14

There are seven quarterbacks named in the list above, with just three of them being starters this week. Rodgers has been the starter for the Steelers all season, and same for Matthew Stafford on the Rams, but Kirk Cousins was the backup until he had to step into the starting role when Michael Penix Jr. suffered a season-ending injury.

Joe Flacco started for the Browns this season, and then became the Bengals’ starter until last week when Joe Burrow returned. Russell Wilson started the 2025 season as the Giants’ QB1, but was quickly benched for Jaxson Dart. Andy Dalton sits behind Bryce Young on the Panthers.

Josh Johnson has been on 14 different NFL rosters, which is the league record.

The oldest players in NFL history

Rodgers may be leading the NFL this season by being the oldest player, but he doesn’t even fall in the top 10 of the oldest players of all-time in league history.

Here’s a list of the oldest players in NFL history.

Player

Age

Position

Last Season Played

George Blanda

48

Quarterback/Kicker

1975

Morten Andersen

47

Kicker

2007

Adam Vinatieri

47

Kicker

2019

John Carney

46

Kicker

2010

Tom Brady

45

Quarterback

2022

Gary Anderson

45

Kicker

2004

Ben Agajanian

45

Kicker

1964

Bobby Marshall

45

Defensive End

1925

John Nesser

45

Offensive Lineman

1921

Vinny Testaverde

44

Quarterback

2007

Matt Bryant

44

Kicker

2019

Eddie Murray

44

Kicker

2000

Steve DeBerg

44

Quarterback

1998

Warren Moon

44

Quarterback

2000

George Blanda holds the record for being the oldest NFL player in history. He competed in the league from 1949–75 for a record 26 seasons. He spent the majority of his career with the Bears and the Raiders, but he won two AFL championships with the Oilers and another one with the Raiders.

Former Raiders quarterback George Blanda holds the NFL record for being the oldest player as he was 48 before he retired. / Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

Quarterbacks and kickers are the most common positions to have longevity in the league. The oldest player in recent NFL history is Tom Brady, who played until he was 45 years old.

We’ll see how long Rodgers continues to play, if at all after this season, and if he’ll jump up the all-time list.

Published
