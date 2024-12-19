LA Bowl Game Thread: Cal Faces UNLV in Search of Winning Season
There are questions about Cal that we won’t get answered until tonight’s kickoff of the LA Bowl against No. 24. And there are probably a couple that won’t be resolved even when the final score is etched.
First, how much fight will the Golden Bears (6-6, 2-6 ACC) bring to the duel vs. the Rebels (10-3, 6-2 Mountain West) in the wake of so many changes since the end of the regular season?
Center Will McDonald, who came to Cal from Coastal Carolina, says in the video above that the Bears will embrace their opportunity tonight.
Beyond that, who will start at quarterback for the Bears? Will Chandler Rogers — backup all season to the now-departed Fernando Mendoza — be healthy enough to play or does CJ Harris get his first start at Cal?
And no, Mendoza is not playing tonight, regardless of what ESPN hinted in mid-afternoon, saying that he will be Cal's team captain for the bowl. An hour or so later, the network reported that Cal told them Mendoza is no longer on the team. A week later, ESPN got the scoop that the Bears' QB had entered the transfer portal.
Meanwhile, will freshman EJ Caminong get playing time off the bench at QB?
Can Cal run the ball against a stout Rebels defensive front?
And, if so, can Jaydn Ott finish off a terrific Cal career but disappointing 2024 season with a big game? Ott has one more season of eligibility but has said intends to enter the NFL draft.
What we can’t know is what the carryover effect — good or bad — from this game will be going forward for the Bears. For all the personnel and staff changes we’ve seen, more is coming and the team's prospects in 2025 will be tied to how well the Bears fare in the spring transfer portal.
Check back as we track tonight’s action and provide updates as the Bears try to complete their first winning season since 2019.