Marshawn Lynch Will Be the Celebrity Guest on ESPN's GameDay at Cal
As most of the Bay Area had hoped, former Cal star Marshawn Lynch will be the celebrity guest picker on ESPN's College GameDay broadcast at Cal on Saturday morning.
GameDay made the announcement in a Twitter message Thursday morning
Saturday's GameDay broadcast will run from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Pacific time and will take place at Memorial Glade in the heart of the Cal campus.
And ESPN has made the wise choice to invite Lynch to be its GameDay celebrity guest, and Lynch has made the appreciated move to accept.
Lynch seemed to be the logical choise for a number of reasons. He has been a Bay Area icon for a number of years, attending high school in Oakland, playing college football in Berkeley and remaining a prominent personality in the East Bay.
The fact that Lynch is always authentic and entertaining are bonuses that make the choice an easy one despite the presence of a number of worthwhile candidates.
Lynch rushed for 1,246 yards at Cal in 2005 and ran for 1,356 yards in 2006, when he was named the Pac-10 player of the year. But what he is most remembered for during his time at Cal was his ride around the field while driving an injury cart following a 2006 victory over Washington in Berkeley. He re-enacted that cart ride on the 10th anniversay of the event.
Lynch was a first-round pick in the 2007 NFL draft and amassed 10,143 rushing yards in his 12-year NFL career. He ran for more than 1,000 yards six times and Pro Bowl status five times.
He also had a memorable video interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci during the pandemic.
