Michael Bruno Named Cal's Inside Linebackers Coach; Terrence Brown Is Passing-Game Coordinator
Cal announced on Friday the promotions of two coaches on the defensive side of the ball, and one was particularly interesting.
Terrence Bown, already the Bears' co-defensive backs coach, added the title of defensive passing game coordinator. More and more colleges are adding that "defensive passing game coordinator" designation to its coaching staff, and Brown will fill that role for Cal.
The other promotion might have a bigger impact. Michael Bruno, who was defensive analyst at Cal this past season after being the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Minot State in 2023, has been named Cal's inside linebackers coach.
Cal defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon has also been the Bears' inside linebackers coach for the past seven seasons, but he apparently will be relieved of his positional duties so he can focus only on being the defensive coordinator, a position he has held for the past six years.
In 2024, Cal ranked second in the ACC in scoring defense and third in total defense.
Sirmon has also served as Cal's recruiing coordinator the past few years, and it remains to be seen whether he will continue in that role.
Other recent stories of interest:
Where Are Last Year's Cal Basketball Players Now?
Cal Freshman Sensation Jeremiah Wilkinson Says He Feels 'Comfortable' at Cal
Cal Women Post Their 22nd Win of the Season
Cal Transfer Defensive Back Jaden Mickey Flips to Boise State
Follow California Golden Bears on SI on Twitter: @jakecurtis53
Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport