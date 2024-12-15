New Mexico Assistant Famika Anae Named Cal Offensive Line Coach
Cal continued its makeover of its offensive coaching staff by announcing on Saturday that New Mexico offensive line coach Famika Anae has been named the Bears offensive line coach.
Anae's offensive line at New Mexico put up some impressive statistics. At Cal he replaces Mike Bloesch, who was the Bears offensive line coach he past two seasons and the offensive coordinator this past season. Besides Anae, Cal has named a new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach (Bryan Harsin) and new wide receivers coach (Kyle Cefalo), and added Nick Rolovich as a senior offensive asistant.
It remains unclear which assisant coaches will be involved in game perparation and in-game coaching for Wednesday's LA Bowl against UNLV. Head coach Jusin Wilcox said that play-calling for the LA Bowl will be a collaborative effort, but it's not clear which coaches will be collaborating.
The only offensive coach remaining of the staff from this season's staff is running backs coach Aristotle Thompson, and it remains to be seen whether he will still be on the Cal staff when Wilcox completes his housecleaning of the offensive staff. None of the defensive coaches have been replaced, because the Bears defense ranks tied for second in the ACC in scoring defense and third in total defense.
Cal is 13th in the 17-team ACC in scoring (26.1 points per game), ninth in total offense, 14th in rushing offense while averaging 3.5 yards per carry, and seventh in passing offense. Cal failed to score a touchdown in two ACC games this season.
The challenge of improving Cal's offense in 2025 was made more difficult by the decision of quarterback Fernando Mendoza to enter the transfer portal. He is getting interest from Georgia and Indiana and several other schools.
Anae, 36, played his college ball at BYU and was the Lobos offensive line coach for just one season. His New Mexico team had some impressive offensive statistics, the most noticeable being that New Mexico allowed just five sacks, the fewest in the country. That's significant because Cal quarterbacks were sacked 45 times in 2024, and only three schools in the country have allowed more.
The Lobos also allowed just 26 tackles for loss, which is eight fewer than any other FBS team in the country.
New Mexico ranks first in country in yards per rushing attempt (6.67), and fourth in total offense..
Anae lists the impressive numbersin a recent tweet:
