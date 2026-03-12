Newsworthy NFL Updates This Week on Nine Former Cal Players

A surprise move by Jaylinn Hawkins and a signing by Jake Tonges highlighted a series of NFL moves the past two days involving former Cal players.

---Former Cal standouts Hawkins and Craig Woodson formed the starting safety duo for the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. But Woodson, who was a rookie this past season, will be the only former Golden Bears in the Patriots’ secondary next season,

Hawkins, who signed a one-year contract with the Patriots last March, became a free agent this week, and he reportedly plans to sign a two-year, $10 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

Hawkins had four interceptions while starting 15 games for the Patriots this past season, which was his sixth year in the NFL after playing at Cal from 2015 through 2019.

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins plans to sign with the Ravens for two years and $10M.



Hawkins had 71 tackles and four interceptions for New England last week. Deal by Andrew Kessler of @AthletesFirst pic.twitter.com/UcveKvqAWc — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 11, 2026

---Tight end Jake Tonges, who came to Cal as a walk-on in 2017 and came to the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2022, became a free agent and re-signed with the San Francisco 49ers this week when he agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal, with $5.5 million guaranteed.

Tonges had his best season in 2025, being particularly helpful when George Kittle was sidelined with an injury. Tonges made his first two pro starts this past season, when he had 43 receptions for 293 yards and five touchdowns. He had seven catches in a game twice in 2025 and six receptions in another game.

---Wide receiver Keenan Allen became a free agent on Wednesday, so he may be looking for a new team as he pursues a possible Hall of Fame career following a standout 2025 season.

He had 81 catches for 777 yards and four touchdowns this past season for the Chargers, and although those are low numbers for Allen they are impressive for a wide receiver who will turn 34 in April and clearly can still make an impact.

He has 1,055 career receptions, which rank 13th alltime and second among active players, behind only tight end Travis Kelce.

There is only speculation as to which team Allen will sign with.

---Defensive end Cam Jordan is also continuing a career that might get him into the Hall of Fame, but it’s unclear which team he will be playing for.

He spent the past 15 years with the New Orleans Saints, and had a productive 2025 season with 10.5 sacks at the age of 36. Jordan’s 132 career sacks rank 22nd alltime and second among active player, behind only Von Miller.

But Jordan officially became a free agent on Wednesday when he could not reach a deal to stay with the Saints. The Cowboys and Bears are possible destinations for Jordan, although he could re-sign with the Saints.

---Safety Ashtyn Davis officially became a free agent on Wednesday after starting 12 games for the Miami Dolphins in 2025. He has four career interceptions in his six seasons in the NFL.

---Quarterback Aaron Rodgers officially became a free agent on Wednesday. He played one season with the Steelers and has not declared publicly whether he intends to play in 2026.

Rodgers will turn 43 years old next December.

---Safety Elijah Hicks officially became a free agent on Wednesday but immediately re-signed with the Chicago Bears in a one-year deal. He played in 17 games in 2025 but did not make any starts. He has started 15 games in his four-year NFL career.

---Quarterback Jared Goff made a bookkeeping move by converting $40 million of his salary to a signing bonus, clearing $32 million of cap space for the Detroit Lions.

Goff finished the 2025 season ranked third in the NFL in passer rating, second in passing yards per game (265.5) and second in touchdown passes (34).

---Offensive lineman Jake Curhan became a free agent on Wednesday. He has made 12 career pro starts but he played in just one game off the bench for the Arizona Cardinals in 2025.