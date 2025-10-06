Fab's Week 6 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets: Add Cardinals RB Michael Carter
Week 5 of the regular season is nearly in the books, so let’s look ahead to Week 6!
If your leagues are run like mine, then you’ll be putting in your waiver claims on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning to bolster the strength of your roster. This is the second bye week of the year, as the Texans and Vikings are both off. That makes the waiver wire even more important, as you’ll have more needs to fill.
With that said, here are 10 players (and many other notables) to target now!
Note: Ownership percentages are from Sleeper. Players rostered in more than 60 percent of leagues won’t be mentioned. Players are listed in order of ownership numbers.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Picks Week 6
Michael Carter, RB, Cardinals (59%): The big question in the Cardinals backfield this week was who would be the main runner … Carter or Emari Demercado? Well, it was Carter by a mile. He dominated the touches, seeing 23 compared to Demercado’s three. He was effective too, posting five catches, 73 total yards, a touchdown and 18.3 fantasy points. Demercado also made a boneheaded play, flipping the ball before he crossed the goal line on what would have been a long touchdown.
Tre Tucker, WR, Raiders (59%): Listed as one of my Week 5 streamers, Tucker posted four catches for 40 yards and finished with 11.1 fantasy points in a blowout loss to the Colts. With Brock Bowers banged up and maybe in danger of missing more time, Tucker should see more consistent targets in the Las Vegas passing game moving forward. He gets a nice matchup against the Titans next, too.
Josh Downs, WR, Colts (47%): One of my favorite wide receiver streamers this weekend, Downs put up a nice total against the Raiders. He led the Colts wideouts in targets (8), caught six passes for 54 yards and scored 11.4 points (which you’ll take as a bye-week replacement). Downs might not be uber consistent, but he can clearly be useful during the bye weeks when the matchup is favorable.
Tyjae Spears, RB, Titans (36%): Spears returned to action for the first time this season, seeing just four touches in a win over the Cardinals. Still, he’s a talented player who could hold some standalone flex value for managers who need help during the heavy bye weeks. He’s also well worth adding as a handcuff for Tony Pollard, who has seen plenty of work in the offense with Spears on the sidelines.
Kendre Miller, RB, Saints (29%): Miller continues to see touches in the Saints offense, as he totaled 11 in a win over the Giants. That’s just one fewer touch than Alvin Kamara, who is seeing less work and scoring fewer fantasy points. I think there’s a chance he gets traded before the deadline next month, in which case Miller would take over and project to lead the Saints backfield. He’s worth an add and stash.
Kendrick Bourne, 49ers (15%): Bourne did his best Jerry Rice impression last Thursday night, posting 10 catches for 142 yards while seeing a team-high 11 targets in a win over the Rams. His volume soared in the absence of several of the Niners top wideouts, including Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings. If those players are unable to go in Week 6, Bourne would be a viable bye-week replacement.
Theo Johnson, TE, Giants (10%): Is it possible that Jaxson Dart has found a new favorite target in the passing game? Johnson was targeted seven times, catching six passes for 33 yards with two touchdowns in a loss to the Saints. In all, he scored a career-high 21.3 fantasy points. While this might be his best game of the season, Johnson is well worth an add at what is a very thin tight end position.
Jake Tonges, TE, 49ers (9%): George Kittle is still out of action with a hamstring injury, and the Niners are dealing with injuries at the wide receiver position heading into their Week 6 game against the Buccaneers. Enter Tonges, who was in this article last week and had his best game of the season with 17.1 points against the Rams. Until Kittle returns (maybe Week 7)?, Tonges should be on fantasy teams.
Mac Jones, QB, 49ers (6%): Jones has looked very good in the absence of Brock Purdy, as he’s put up 21-plus points in two of his three starts. That includes 22.2 points in a Week 5 win over the Rams where he was down all of his best pass catchers. While there are only two teams off this week, Jones should still be added in traditional leagues where needed as Purdy could be out of action awhile longer.
AJ Barner, TE, Seahawks (3%): Barner went off against the Buccaneers, scoring a pair of touchdowns and 24.3 fantasy points. He has now scored at least 9.8 points in three of his last four games, and he’s clearly gained a rapport with Sam Darnold (seven targets). The clear lead tight end in the offense ahead of rookie Elijah Arroyo, Barner is suddenly on the fantasy radar as we head into Week 6.
Notables Quarterbacks
- Jaxson Dart, Giants (58%)
- C.J. Stroud, Texans (56%) *
- Sam Darnold, Seahawks (37%)
- Michael Penix Jr., Falcons (30%)
- Dillon Gabriel, Browns (12%)
Notable Running Backs
- Kenneth Ganiwell, Steelers (59%)
- Tyler Allgeier, Falcons (36%)
- Sean Tucker, Buccaneers (17%)
- Isaiah Davis, Jets (13%)
- Hassan Haskins, Chargers (2%)
- Kimani Vidal, Chargers (0%)
Notable Wide Receivers
- Darius Slayton, Giants (59%)
- Troy Franklin, Broncos (49%)
- Christian Kirk, Texans (43%) *
- Tory Horton, Seahawks (15%)
- Xavier Legette, Panthers (14%)
Notable Tight Ends
- Evan Engram, Broncos (46%)
- Dalton Schultz, Texans (25%) *
- Taysom Hill, Saints (18.6%)
- Mason Taylor, Jets (21%)
- Cade Otton, Buccaneers (9%)
Notable Kickers
- Joey Slye, Titans (7%)
- Eddy Pineiro, 49ers (3%)
* Denotes player has a bye in Week 6