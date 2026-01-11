Chargers vs. Patriots Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Wild Card Weekend (Bet on Keenan Allen)
Sunday's NFL Playoff action will wrap up with arguably the game of the weekend when the Los Angeles Chargers hit the road to take on the New England Patriots.
We're all going to be locked in on this marquee matchup, so we might as well place a few touchdown scorer bets. If you're not familiar, all you need for these bets to cash is for the player you wager on to find the end zone. Let's take a look at three of my favorites.
Chargers vs. Patriots Touchdown Bets
- Hunter Henry Anytime Touchdown (+165)
- Keenan Allen Anytime Touchdown (+290)
- Justin Herbert Anytime Touchdown (+470)
Hunter Henry Anytime Touchdown (+165)
Hunter Henry has been a security blanket for Drake Maye all season long, and he leads the team in receiving touchdowns with seven. He will once again play an important role in the Patriots' offense, and as long as they can find a way to score against this Chargers defense, I expect Henry to be in the mix to score a touchdown.
Keenan Allen Anytime Touchdown (+290)
Keenan Allen leads all Chargers in targets and receptions this season, so I'm surprised to see him listed at +290 to find the end zone on Sunday night. He may not be the red zone target that some other pass-catchers are, but he's certainly going to get plenty of balls thrown his way. He's certainly worth a bet to score at almost 3-1 odds.
Justin Herbert Anytime Touchdown (+470)
Don't be surprised if Justin Herbert lays his body on the line in this game, desperate to get his first playoff win. He has been forced to run the ball more this season than in any other year in his career due to missing his two starting offensive tackles. He has racked up 498 rushing yards and two touchdowns this season. He's a great dark horse to score at +470.
