No Long a Shadow Leader, Cal's Cade Uluave Embraces Captain's Role
Junior linebacker Cade Uluave says being a team leader hasn’t always come easily.
But the role belongs to him now that he’s been named Cal’s season-long team captain.
“Leadership for me, quite honestly, hasn’t always come naturally,” he said, explaining that in high school at South Jordan, Utah, he was “kind of in the shadows” and a leader by example.
“But coming here to Cal and being able to be in a role of being a leader, kind of being pushed into the role has been awesome,” he said. “It’s been super-great to be able to help the team out, be a leader.”
Cal coach Justin Wilcox, asked about why Uluave was chosen as team captain, cited his tangible contributions to the team, which include 137 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles and 2 fumbles recovered in two seasons.
But Wilcox also noted how much Uluave has grown since arriving in Berkeley.
“He’s a great example for other guys on the team. Shows great leadership qualities — he’s moved to the front of the line this year,” Wilcox said. “Very comfortable in his own skin in that way. He’s everything you’re looking for.”
Cal will pick five game captains each week to complement Uluave, but he doesn’t take the honor for granted.
“It’s truly a blessing. It’s a cool opportunity to be named captain and I’m super grateful,” he said. “It also puts me in a role to be a leader on the team. I want to be someone who everyone can turn to, a resource that everyone has.
“It kind of shows that I’m really dedicated to the team, willing to do whatever, and hopefully that translates to other people.”
Uluave also recognizes that the skills he’s developing as a leader will benefit him long after his playing days are over.
“It’s definitely taught me a ton. It’s helped me develop as a person, as a player,” he said. “It’s something I’ll carry with me my entire life, just being able to be a leader and lead a team. The opportunities I’ve had here have been tremendous and I’ve been super-grateful.”
