North Texas Defensive Lineman Jayden Williams Commits to Cal
In this story:
North Texas defensive line transfer Jayden Williams, who played in 11 games for the Mean Green this past season, announced on social media that he has committed to Cal.
The 6-foot-2, 298-pound Williams was a sophomore this season when he made 21 tackles and recorded two quarterback hurries. He had five tackles against South Alabama and four against South Florida.
He did not start any games in 2025.
North Texas was 12-2 in 2025, including a win over San Diego State in its bowl game.
In 2024 as a true freshman Williams played in nine games a had five tackles.
Williams is from Monroe, Louisiana, and attended Wossman High School. He was rated as a three-star prospect.
Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.