Oregon Transfer DL Jericho Johnson Commits to Cal

Oregon transfer defensive lineman Jericho Johnson, a highly recruited high school player who played in nine games for the Ducks this past season as a redshirt freshman, announced on social media that he has committed to Cal.

The 6-foot-4, 342-pound Johnson is from the Bay Area (Suisun City), and he recorded five tackles and one pass breakup in 2025 for Oregon.

Jericho Johnson | Jericho Johnson Instagram

Presumably, this transfer is a product of Tosh Lupoi’s familiarity with Johnson. Lupoi, Cal’s new head coach, was Oregon’s defensive coordinator this past season and he focuses on the defensive line, so he knows Johnson well.

Johnson played in two games as a true freshman but had little playing time in either game

Johnson was a four-star prospect coming out of Armijo High School in Fairfield, California. He had offers from Georgia, Alabama, Miami, USC, Michigan, Utah and Auburn among others.

Johnson becomes the sixth defensive lineman Cal has brought in through the transfer portal in recent days.

The transfer portal closed on Thursday, although reports on some of the players who entered the portal may not have surfaced yet.

Once a player is in the portal, he can commit to a school at any time.

Recent articles:

Cal football adds Tennessee DE transfer

Cal's Aidan Keanaaina enters transfer portal

Ex-Cal star Jaylon Tyson delivers the best game of his NBA career

Cal forward Rytis Petraitis has seson-ending surgery

Golden Bears find their No. 2 quarterback

Cal lands a punter from Tulsa with roots in Australia

Ex-Cal quarterback Devin Brown finds a new school

A number of assistant coaches are retained on Tosh Lupoi's Cal coaching staff