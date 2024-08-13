Patrick McMorris Impressive in His First NFL Preseason Game
Former Cal safety Patrick McMorris had a big game in his first NFL preseason contest, giving him a good start in his bid to make the Miami Dolphins’ regular-season roster.
A sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, McMorris figured to be a long shot to make the Dolphins’ 53-player roster for Miami’s regular-season opener. But he gave the Dolphins coaches something to think about in last Friday’s 20-13 preseason victory over the Falcons.
McMorris had a team-high eight tackles, including seven solo stops, and he had two tackles for loss and one pass defensed. He was not in the starting lineup but he played 32 snaps on defense and 14 special-teams snap.
Presumably he’ll get another chance to show his stuff in Saturday’s second preseason game against the Washington Commanders.
McMorris was the only Cal player taken in the 2024 NFL draft, but former Golden Bears linebacker Jackson Sirmon is trying to make the New York Jets roster as an undrafted free agent.
In his first NFL competition, Sirmon recorded two tackles while playing 24 plays on defense and 14 plays on special teams in the Jets’ 20-17 preseason win over the Commanders on Saturday. Sirmon will probably need to make an impression on special teams to make the Jets’ regular-season roster.
Former Cal tight end Jake Tonges is trying to make the 49ers’ roster in his third season, and he got off to a good start in San Francisco’s 17-13 loss to Tennessee in its preseason opener on Saturday. Tonges played just 11 snaps on offense, but he caught three passes for 27 yards in that game.
Ex-Cal safety Elijah Hicks is bidding to become a starter in his third season with the Bears, and he was in Chicago’s starting lineup for both of the Bears’ preseason game. He had four solo tackles in the August 1 game against the Texans but did not record any statistics in 17 defensive snaps in the 33-6 victory over the Bills on Saturday.
