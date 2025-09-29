Fab's Week 5 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets: Jaxson Dart, Woody Marks Among Top Picks
Week 4 of the regular season is nearly in the books, so let’s look ahead to Week 5!
If your leagues are run like mine, then you’ll be putting in your waiver claims on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning to bolster the strength of your roster. This is also the first bye week of the year, as the Bears, Falcons, Packers and Steelers are all off. That makes the waiver wire even more important, as you’ll have more needs to fill.
With that said, here are 10 players (and many other notables) to target now!
Note: Ownership percentages are from Sleeper. Players rostered in more than 60 percent of leagues won’t be mentioned. Players are listed in order of ownership numbers.
Fantasy Football Week 5 Waiver Wire Picks
Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Steelers (42.9%): Gainwell got the start for the Steelers and went off in the absence of Jaylen Warren, posting 134 total yards, two touchdowns and a career-high 31.4 fantasy points. That makes him well worth an add and stash off the wire, but keep in mind that the Steelers have a bye in Week 5. Furthermore, Warren will more than likely be back when the team returns in Week 6.
Tyler Allgeier, RB, Falcons (40%): Allgeier plays behind fantasy football’s top running back, Bijan Robinson, but he still sees enough touches to have standalone flex value during the bye weeks. He’s seen double digit touches in three of four games, and he’s scored 11-plus points twice. Atlanta is off in Week 5, but the schedule will have byes in all but one of the next 10 weeks, so Allgeier is worth a stash.
Woody Marks, RB, Texans (37%): Marks played more snaps, saw more touches and had far more fantasy points than Nick Chubb in Week 4, despite the veteran getting the start. The rookie’s final totals were impressive, as he posted four catches, 119 total yards, two touchdowns and 27.9 points in a win over the Titans. Marks will be one of (if not the most) added player in fantasy this week.
Jaxson Dart, QB, Giants (33.7%): Dart made one heck of an NFL debut, both in real and fantasy football. Not only did he lead the Giants to their first win of the season over the previously undefeated Chargers, mostly without his top weapon in Malik Nabers, but he also scored 19.8 fantasy points. Dart, who rushed for 54 yards and a score, gets a date with the vulnerable Saints defense in Week 5.
Brenton Strange, TE, Jaguars (33%): Strange has become a popular option in the passing game for Trevor Lawrence, seeing a combined 14 targets and catching 12 passes over the last two weeks. He’s playing a full complement of snaps each week too, so Strange is on the field and clearly in the good graces of both Lawrence and head coach Liam Coen. He’ll be a borderline fantasy starter in Week 5.
Isaiah Likely, TE, Ravens (26%): Likely didn’t do anything in his first game of the season, but he’s proven to be a talented tight end who could have some value during the bye weeks. The position is an absolute dumpster fire (as has been the case for the last several years), so you can do worse than add and stash Likely for when he gets back to his snap count and is again part of the Ravens pass attack.
Kendre Miller, RB, Saints (7%): Miller has seen his touches increase in each of the first four games, and his 11 touches for 65 total yards and 12.5 fantasy points in Week 4 were all season highs. I don’t have any delusions that he will usurp Alvin Kamara on the depth chart anytime soon, but what if the winless Saints decide to trade Kamara at the deadline? That makes Miller worth a speculative add.
Darius Slayton, WR, Giants (5%): With Malik Nabers injured, Slayton will likely be targeted more often in the Giants passing game moving forward. While he can’t replace Nabers (no one can), he will play a ton of snaps and could have some flex value during the bye weeks. Wan’Dale Robinson might be floating around in smaller leagues too, but Slayton is far more available and worth adding this week.
Jake Tonges, TE, 49ers (5%): George Kittle is still out of action with a hamstring injury, and the Niners are dealing with injuries at the wide receiver position heading into their Week 5 game against the Rams. It’s a short week too, so it’ll be tough for their banged-up wideouts to get back. Enter Tonges, who was targeted five times and scored a touchdown against the Jaguars in Week 4. He’s worth a dice roll.
Isaiah Bond, WR, Browns (2%): Bond could see a bigger role in the Browns offense, as starter Cedric Tillman suffered a hamstring injury against the Lions. In his absence, Bond played 38 snaps (only Jerry Jeudy played more among Browns wideouts) and ended up leading the team with 58 receiving yards. This is more of a deep-league move, but Bond should at least be on your radar as we enter the bye weeks.
Notables Quarterbacks
Michael Penix Jr., Falcons (30%) *
Bryce Young, Panthers (20%)
Carson Wentz, Vikings (12%)
Notable Running Backs
Chris Rodriguez, Commanders (33.2%)
Kyle Monangai, Bears (17%) *
Emari Demercado, Cardinals 5%)
Zavier Scott, Vikings (2.2%)
Notable Wide Receivers
Elic Ayomanor, Titans (58%)
Tyquan Thornton, Chiefs (48%)
Tory Horton, Seahawks (24%)
Adonai Mitchell, Colts (4%)
Luke McCaffrey, Commanders (2.2%)
Notable Tight Ends
Chig Okonkwo, Titans (31%)
Dalton Schultz, Texans (15%)
Theo Johnson, Giants (5%)
AJ Barner, Seahawks (2%)
Tommy Tremble, Panthers (0%)
Notable Kickers
Spencer Shrader, Colts (51%)
Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans (42%)
Matt Gay, Commanders (16%)
Jason Myers, Seahawks (6%)
Joshua Karty, Rams (4%)
* Denotes player has a bye in Week 5