Patrick McMorris, Jake Tonges Make 53-Man NFL Rosters
It was a satisfying day for two former Cal players – Dolphins safety Patrick McMorris and 49ers tight end Jake Tonges – as they survived Tuesday’s final cutdown day and are on their team's 53-man rosters.
It was not a good day for ex-Cal linebacker Jackson Sirmon, who was released by the New York Jets on Tuesday. Former Cal linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk is still part of the Minnesota Vikings’ team, but he is not on the 53-man roster and can’t play in the first four regular-season game because he was placed on injured reserve.
McMorris was a sixth-round pick of the Miami Dolphins in this year’s NFL draft, but there were questions whether the McMorris would make Miami’s regular-season roster after he sat out Miami’s final preseason game with a foot injury, leaving him with a boot on his leg.
But McMorris was impressive in the Dolphins’ first preseason game, collecting a team-high eight tackles, including seven solo stops, and he had two tackles for loss and one pass defensed. Apparently that enough to convince the Dolphins.
McMorris played his final college season at Cal after playing four seasons at San Diego State.
The 49ers’ decision to keep Tonges came as a surprise, but he has been surprising people his entire career. He came to Cal as a walk-on, but ultimately became a starter at tight end.
He was signed as a free agent by the Chicago Bears after not being selected in the 2022 NFL draft, but made the team as a fullback and played in four games that season. He was released by the Bears prior to the 2023 season before signing with the 49ers in the offseason.
Tonges made the most of his playing time in the three preseason games. He was targeted nine times on passes and had a reception on every one – nine receptions for 63 yards. The 49ers cut tight ends Cam Latu and Brayden Willis to keep Tonges, apparently because Tonges was a better blocker.
Sirmon signed with the Jets as a free agent after not being taken in the 2023 NFL draft. In three preseason games he had seven tackles, including five solo stops, but that was not good enough. Sirmon missed nearly all of his final season at Cal with a biceps injury.
