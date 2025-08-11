Nohl Williams, Marcus Harris Make Plays in NFL Preseason Games
Five former Cal players who are NFL rookies are trying to make regular-season teams based on their play in preseason squads, and several others are attempting to stay in the league in their second seasons.
They had their first opportunity to show what they could do in the first weekend of preseason action.
---Cornerback Nohl Williams, a third-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs, is expected to make the Cheifs roster, but he is bidding for playing time as a rookie. He is listed as a second-string cornerback on the Chiefs depth chart, and he might have improved his standing with his play in Kansas City’s 20-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday.
Williams was not in the starting lineup on Saturday, but he was on the field for 27 defensive snaps and nine special-teams plays. He had two solo tackles on defense, including a stop of Trey Benson for a 2-yard loss. Willaims also was credited with a pass defensed, and he added a solo tackle on special teams.
---Cornerback Marcus Harris, was a sixth-round pick of the Tennessee Titans, so he must have impressive performances in preseason game to makes the Titans’ regular-season roster.
Harris came off the bench to get extensive playing time in the Titans’ 29-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday. He played 38 snaps on defense and four more on special teams and finished with two tackles, one of which was an impressive solo stop.
---Linebacker Teddye Buchanan, a fourth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens, and safety Craig Woodson, a fourth-round selection by the New England Patriots, were impressive in their first round games as described in earlier reports on Buchanan and Woodson.
---Xavier Carlton is trying to make the Chicago Bears’ roster as an undrafted free agent, which stacks the odds against him. At Cal he was an outside linebacker who often played standing up, but with the Bears he trying to make it as a defensive lineman with two hands on the ground.
He was on the field for 14 defensive plays and two special-teams plays in the Bears’ 24-24 tie with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. He did not have any tackles, but made one noteworthy play when he knocked down a pass by Miami quarterback Quinn Ewers.
---Tight end Jake Tonges surprisingly made the 49ers roster last season, and is trying to do enough this season as well. He had just two passes thrown his way in San Francisco’s 30-9 loss to the Broncos on Saturday, but he caught both passes for 19 yards and 17 yards.
Again he’s going to make it difficult for the 49ers to release him.
---Elijah Hicks made the Bears’ roster last year primarily because of his special teams skills, but he is competing for playing time as a safety this year. Listed as a second-team safety on the Bears’ depth chart, Hicks was in the Bears’ starting lineup in their first preseason game. He recorded one tackle in his 27 plays on defense.
---Linebacker Jackson Sirmon spent last season on the New York Jets practice squad, and he is trying to make the Jets’ roster again this season. Listed as a third-string linebacker on the Jets’ depth chart, Sirmon played just seven snaps on defense and four on special teams in New York's first preseason game, and did not record any statistics.
---Two former Cal players for the Miami Dolphins are hoping to stick on the roster in their second NFL seasons.
---Safety Patrick McMorris is an interesting situation. He made the Dolphins’ regular-season roster last year as a sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft, but missed most of his rookie season with an injury. He is trying to do it again this season, and helped his cause with his performance in the tie with the Bears.
He recorded two tackles in his 30 plays on defense, but his most important play was an interception on a tipped pass from Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent.
---Cameron Goode, listed a third-team outside linebacker on the Miami depth chart, picked up two tackles on defense and one on special teams while playing 36 snaps on defense and eight on special teams.
---Offensive lineman Matthew Cindric is attempting to make it with the Atlanta Falcons after being on their practice squad in 2024. He played briefly in Atlanta’s 17-10 loss to Detroit on Friday.
