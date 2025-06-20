George Kittle Has Three Words for What Robert Saleh’s Return Means for 49ers’ Defense
After a three year stint with the New York Jets that didn’t go according to anyone’s plans, Robert Saleh is back in San Francisco as the team’s defensive coordinator.
It’s tough to blame Saleh for the ways things worked out in New York, but it feels like a pretty safe bet that his second run with the 49ers will fare better.
One man who is clearly excited to have Saleh back in the building is George Kittle. Kittle has been with the 49ers for his entire career, so he’s no stranger to facing off against Saleh’s defensive units in practice.
“That might be the underlying headline for the Niners, that Saleh is back in the building,” Kittle told The Rich Eisen Show on a recent appearance.
“He’s really good at his job, and I’m really excited that we somehow convinced him to be our defensive coordinator again,” Kittle said. “He knows what he’s talking about, he’s inspiring, he gets the boys fired up, and he just happens to also be really, really smart. So, I’m pumped to have him back in the building. Just hanging out with him a little bit, talking about stuff—you can just tell he’s ready to roll this year, and he’s gonna get the boys fired up.”
“Violence is coming, is what I would say,” Kittle concluded.
The 49ers kick off their 2025 campaign on September 7 against the Seattle Seahawks. You can bet that both Kittle and Saleh will be ready to go.