Ranking the Top Six Performances by Ex-Cal Players in NFL Week 2
It was another big week in the NFL for former Cal players, and it was a chore to pare the list down to five players.
However, there was no doubt about the No. 1 performance by a former Golden Bear in Week 2.
---1. Jared Goff, Lions quarterback
Jared Goff has a habit of bouncing back with strong games after a mediocre performance, and that was certainly the case on Sunday, when he had one of the best games of his career in Detroit’s 52-21 victory over the Chicago Bears.
Goff had one touchdown pass and one interception for a subpar 88.6 passer rating in the Lions’ 27-13 Week 1 loss to Green Bay.
But the Lions have not lost consecutive games since 2022, largely because of Goff’s ability to rebound after struggling. He did it again Sunday by completing 23-of-28 passes for 334 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. It gave him a passer rating 156.0, which is the second-best passer rating of his career, topped only by a 158.2 rating he achieved against the Vikings in 2018.
Goff had as many touchdown passes as incompletions, and he even leaped into the crowd in the fourth quarter after a touchdown.
His five touchdown passes matched a career high achieved twice before, and in all three of those five-TD contests he threw no interceptions.
Goff now leads the NFL in completion percentage (80.6%) and is tied for the NFL lead in touchdown passes with six. He is third in both passing yards and passer rating.
In a rather esoteric achievement, this was Goff’s second career game with at least 300 passing yards, at least an 80 percent completion percentage and a passer rating of 155.0 or better. That tied him with Tom Brady, Kurt Warner, Peyton Manning and Lamar Jackson for the most such games in NFL history.
Interestingly, Goff will go against Jackson and Baltimore Ravens next Monday night.
---2. Camryn Bynum, Colts safety
Camryn Bynum earns the No. 2 ranking for a pick and a prop.
Bynum intercepted a pass for the second straight game in the Indianapolis Colts’ 29-28 victory over the Broncos as Indianapolis (2-0) bids to make the playoff after going 8-9 a year ago.
Bynum is now tied with Cincinnati’s Jordan Battle for the NFL lead in interceptions with two apiece.
However, what makes Bynum’s picks special are his celebration dances. He even used the football as a prop and the Colts mascot as his partner in his celebration following his interception on Sunday.
---3. Cameron Jordan, Saints defensive end
Jordan had only one tackle in New Orleans’ 26-21 loss to the 49ers, but this game represented a lifetime achievement award for Jordan.
It was his 228th game for the Saints, tying him with Drew Brees for the franchise record for Saints games played.
Jordan has started 227 of those 228 games, and has started every game in which he has played since coming off the bench in one game during his rookie season in 2011. Among active NFL players, only Calais Campbell and former Cal star Aaron Rodgers have started more games.
Although he did not have any sacks this week, he had 1.5 sacks in Week 1, giving him 123 for his career, which ranks 20th alltime and behind only Von Miller among active players.
---4. Keenan Allen, Chargers receiver
Allen moved up the alltime list of career receptions while helping the Chargers beat the Raiders 20-9.
Allen had five catches for 61 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown reception from Justin Herbert.
That gives Allen 986 career receptions, moving him past Randy Moss and into 17th place alltime in career receptions. Allen is third among active receivers in receptions, behind DeAndre Hopkins and Travis Kelce.
---5. Nohl Williams, Chiefs cornerback
Although he was not in the starting lineup in Kansas City’s 20-17 loss to Philadelphia and played only eight snaps on defense, Nohl Williams had an impact.
He made two tackles and was credited with a team-high two passes defensed.
---6. Jake Tonges, 49ers tight end
Former Cal walk-on Tonges made the list for the second straight week and barely beat out Patriots safety Jaylinn Hawkins for the final spot this week.
After collecting his first three career receptions last week, Tonges improved that by one by recording four catches for 31 yards in the 49ers’ 26-21 victory over New Orleans. He did not have a dramatic touchdown catch like he did last week, though.
Tonges got increased playing time because starting tight end George Kittle is out with a hamstring injury.
