Red-Hot Jared Goff Named Starting QB For Pro Bowl
Jared Goff, who has led the Detroit Lions to a franchise-record 14 victories, was named the starting quarterback for the NFC in the Pro Bowl.
Goff is among seven players chosen from Detroit, which will face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night in a battle of 14-2 teams that will determine the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.
Now a four-time Pro Bowl honoree, the former Cal star has set career-highs in passing touchdowns (36) and completion percentage (71.7%) and ranks second in the NFL in passing yards (4,398).
Goff passed for 303 yards and three TDs on Monday night in a 40-34 homecoming victory over the 49ers at Santa Clara. The Bay Area native, who had lost six straight times to San Francisco, was showered by chants of “JAR-ED GOFF” near the end of the game at Levi’s Stadium.
“Pretty surreal,” Goff said afterward. “Our fans have been unbelievable all year at road games. It’s truly remarkable what they’ve done. It’s loud on third down sometimes for the offense. It’s pretty cool.
“But yeah, it’s very cool for me, being home in front of my family and friends. Having an experience like that is cool.”
Since throwing five interceptions in a win at Houston on Nov. 10, Goff has been nearly flawless over the past seven games. He has completed 71.7 percent of his passes for an average of 331 yards with 20 touchdowns and just one pick.
Lions coach Dan Campbell acknowledged what it meant for Goff to beat the 49ers in the Bay Area in front of family and friends.
“But this is a different Jared Goff now. He’s different,” Campbell said. “This guy has developed and matured, and he’s just stepping into his prime, and he continues to get better and better.
“He’s playing at an ultimate level right now. Find me a quarterback that’s playing better than him in this league right now. I’d love to see it.”