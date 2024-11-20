Report: Cal Commit Sagapolutele to Visit Cal This Week, Georgia Next Week
Quarterback Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele, the 2025 Cal commit from Hawaii whose stock keeps rising, is scheduled to be back in Berkeley this weekend when the Bears host Stanford on Saturday, according to an On3 report.
Cal is trying to hang on to Sagapolutele, who will make an official visit to Georgia during Thanksgiving weekend when the Bulldogs host Georgia Tech on Friday, November 29, in their final regular-season game. Sagapolutele has been juggling his schedule lately and reportedly will make an unofficial visit to Cal this weekend.
Since his commitment to Cal in July, Sagapolutele has received scholarship offers from Oregon, Utah and Georgia. And when the No. 1 team in the country (Oregon) and the program that is seeking its third national championship in the past four years (Georgia) is involved in the recruiting, the challenge for Cal is significant. He has already visited Oregon.
Sagapolutele has not de-committed from Cal, so he remains committed to the Golden Bears for now. Nothing is official until he signs with a college.
Sagapolutele’s ranking among 2025 prospects has risen, although it varies from recruiting site to recruiting site. The 247 Sports site ranks Sagapolutele as the 106th-best prospect overall and the eighth-best quarterback. Rivals lists Sagapolutele as the No. 90 prospect, a rise of 82 spots from its previous ranking, and the No. 10 quarterback. ESPN.com does not rank Sagapolutele among its top 300 recruits for 2025 and lists him as the 17th-best pocket passer in the class.
But it is the On3 rankings that are raising eyebrows. On3 ranks Sagapolutele as the No. 19 prospect overall and the No. 4-rated quarterback prospect in the class of 2025. In its latest rankings, On3 now lists him as a five-star recruit.
Sagapolutlele’s Campbell High School team was recently eliminated in the Hawaii open-class state championship semifinals, but the way that game played out probably enhanced his status. Campbell led perennial power Saint Louis 17-6 at halftime, as Campbell rolled up 206 yards of offense, including 168 yards through the air. But a rib injury prevented Sagapolutele from playing in the second half, and Campbell’s offense suffered. Campbell managed just 32 yards of offense and three first downs in the second half without Sagapolutele, and its only score in the final two quarters came on a punt return.
Saint Louis won the game 27-24, ending Sagapolutele’s high school career. But the stats he leaves behind are impressive. This season as a senior, Sagapolutele threw 46 touchdown passes with just three interceptions, and he finishes as the Hawaii high school record-holder for career passing yardage.
It’s easy to see why Georgia and Oregon are interested.
If Sagapolutele does sign with Cal, it would be interesting to see how the quarterback competition would go since current Cal quarterback Fernando Mendoza is only a third-year sophomore.
The starting quarterbacks at Oregon (Dillon Gabriel) and Georgia (Carson Beck) are in their final college seasons. However, four-star quarterback Ryan Montgomery has already committed to Georgia, and four-star quarterback Akili Smith Jr. has already committed to Oregon for 2025.
