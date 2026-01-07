Even Cal's Long Snapper Finds His Way to the Transfer Portal

Along with six offensive linemen and the team’s best inside and outside linebackers, the list of Cal players having entered the transfer portal now includes the Bears’ long snapper.

Redshirt junior Rino Monteforte announced on social media he will depart after serving as the Bears’ long snapper this season, his only year at Cal.

. | Twitter

Previously, Monteforte was the long snapper for Notre Dame for all 16 games the Irish played in 2024, including their 34-23 loss to Ohio State in the national championship game.

The 5-foot-7, 210-pound native of North Babylon, NY, thanked former coach Justin Wilcox and the previous staff, He said he’s enters the portal with one year of eligibility and a no-contact tag, suggesting he already knows where he’s headed.

Cal’s roster shows two other long snappers: redshirt sophomore Jordan Franke and redshirt freshman Ewan Arechederra.

The Bears have lost 27 players to the transfer portal. New coach Tosh Lupoi and his staff have signed five new players over the past three days.

Lupoi continues to split his time and energy between his new position at Cal and preparation for Oregon’s game Friday against Indiana in the CPF semifinal. The Ducks’ defensive coordinator, Lupoi will join the Bears full-time as soon as Oregon’s season ends.

The transfer portal officially opened last Friday and remains open for players to enter through Jan. 15. Once in the portal, there is no deadline date by which time players must decide on a new school.

