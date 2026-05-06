Ron Rivera Celebrates Being Part of Inaugural Hispanic Football Hall of Fame

Ron Rivera, an All-America linebacker at Cal, a two-time Super Bowl coach and now the Golden Bears’ football general manager, embraced his induction as a member of the inaugural class of the Hispanic Football Hall of Fame.

Rivera said the occasion — a Celebración de Fútbol at the Las Vegas Raiders headquarters and Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday night — is bigger than himself.

"We're doing this as a representation of who we are as a community," Rivera said, referencing the Hispanic Football Foundation, which he co-founded with Anthony Muñoz.

"We're not just fans; we're athletes; we're performers. We support our players. We support our athletes. That's why we're doing this,” he said. “It's important to know that who we are should be celebrated. We're here to celebrate greatness and what it truly looks like, especially in our community.”

In the video at this story, Rivera talked in February about the Hispanic Football Hall of Fame.

Rivera and Muñoz, a Hall of Fame offensive lineman, were joined in the first Hall class by Tom Fears, Tom Flores, Ted Hendricks, Jim Plunkett and Steve Van Buren.

Beyond honoring the seven inductees, the top Hispanic players in the NFL,c college football and high school this past season were recognized. Former Cal quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who won the Heisman Trophy and a national championship this year with Indiana, was chosen the top college player.

Rivera, 64, was a star player for the Bears in the early 1980s and played nine seasons in the NFL, winning a Super Bowl with the Chicago Bears after the 1985 season.

He coached for 27 seasons in the NFL, including stints as head coach for Carolina and Washington. He was twice named Coach of the Year.

Rivera took over as Cal’s GM last spring and made a late-season coaching change, hiring alum Tosh Lupoi to replace Justin Wilcox.

"I take great pride in my Hispanic heritage, and it is a tremendous honor to be selected as part of the Hispanic Football Hall of Fame's inaugural class," Rivera said in February when he was selected to the class.

"Every member of this class has made significant contributions to the game of football, and it is important that their contributions are recognized, honored and celebrated. We are thrilled that the Hispanic Football Hall of Fame has been established and excited about the role it will play in helping promote football to the Hispanic community.”

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