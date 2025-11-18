Stanford Coach Frank Reich on JKS, Marv Levy & Cal DBs
Stanford interim coach Frank Reich, who played quarterback in the NFL for 13 seasons and is preparing for Saturday’s Big Game, praised Cal freshman Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele for playing the position with “emotional maturity.”
“Physical talent is one thing. If you go to an ACC school, you’ve got the physical talent to play the position,” Reich said. “But it’s about emotional maturity, being able to handle the ups and downs, the grind of a season, the grind of preparation day-on and day-out.
“So I certainly give him a lot of credit.”
The Bears (6-4, 3-3 ACC) face the Cardinal (3-7, 2-5) at Stanford Stadium on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. It will be the first Big Game for both Reich and Sagapolutele.
Reich, whose squad hopes to break a four-game Cal win streak in the series, has been impressed by all aspects of Sagaolutele’s game.
“Well, I’m not going to try to pronounce his name, with all due respect,” he said. “I’ll tell you what, he’s fun to watch on tape. He can get the ball all over the field.. He can and a rhythm and when he finds that rhythm he’s dangerous. Good test of our defense.”
Both teams are coming off byes. Stanford has dropped its past three games but the Bears beat then-No. 15 Louisville 29-26 in overtime on the road in their most recent outing.
“In their last game against Louisville, they had things humming pretty well,” Reich said. “They’re coming off of a high as far as an offensive performance and I’m sure they want to continue with that same rhythm and production. Obviously, our defense, we’re just going to aim to break that rhythm.”
Sagapolutele passed for a season-high 323 yards with two touchdowns against Louisville, including the game-winner on a fourth-down pass to Jacob De Jesus in overtime.
Reich, 63, expects the Cardinal to be challenged by Cal’s defense, and has been particularly struck by the Bears’ continued strong play in the secondary.
“Traditionally, they’ve always had really great players in the back end. We know last year those guys all going to the league,” he said, referring to the threesome of Nohl Williams, Craig Woodson and Marcus Harris, all selected in the 2025 NFL draft.
“You can see how well-coached they are on tape. You can see how their secondary plays. I feel like I’m watching an NFL defensive scheme the way they’re coached.”
Cal cornerback Hezekiah Masses shares the NCAA lead with five interceptions and Masses and teammate Paco Austin are first and fourth, respectively, with 16 and 13 passes defended. Reich cited safety Cam Sidney, suggesting, “He’s a playmaker, he’s got a nose for the ball.”
Reich, hired by Stanford general manager Andrew Luck to lead the team this season while Luck searches for a permanent coach, said he’s enjoyed becoming educated about the history and lore of the Big Game.
A couple weeks back, Reich talked on the phone with his former Buffalo Bills coach, who also is familiar with the Big Game. Marv Levy, who turned 100 years old in August, coached the Bears from 1960 through ’63. Later, he led the Bills to four straight Super Bowl appearances in the 1990s, leading to his eventual induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
“(He) coached in the Big Game. It was great to hear his perspective on it,” Reich said. “I’ve really enjoyed being part of this community and realizing how big this is and I’m excited to be a part of it.
“He just recalled how in the newspapers back in the day, waking up that day and it was always the Big Game. That was always going to be the headline in the paper: Today’s the Big Game. Him talking fondly of that. He’s one of my football heroes.”
