'The Pat McAfee Show' Discusses Daz James' Body Transformation
When Pat McAfee enters the discussion on any subject, it becomes news, even if it’s old news.
Such is the case with the photo that showed the body transformation of Cal wide receiver Daz James. The photo went viral when it hit the internet three weeks ago, and Bears head coach Justin Wilcox and ESPN's SportsCenter expressed amazement a few days later.
However, the folks at the Pat McAfee Show got their first look at it this week, and they had some of the same reactions that everyone else did at first glance.
With the before-and-after photos being shown on camera demonstrating the amazing amount of muscle James had gained in six months, from January to July, you can hear McAfee’s folks contribute their thoughts:
“Six months is crazy”
“I know, I don’t think that’s humanly possible.”
Then there was conjectures about whether James’ hairline was the same in both photos and whether the lighting or James’ flexing could make it particularly impressive. The positioning of his shoulders was discussed.
At the end they seemed to accept the transformation as being possible.
“Whatever the case, look out for Dazmin James,” McAfee says. “This guy’s been working his ass off this offseason, which is what is involved. Feels like these guys are professional since high school.”
James enrolled at Cal in January after spending his freshman season at Arkansas, and one of the questions regarding the remarkable body change is whether the January photo was authentic.
James said a week ago that it was.
“A day or two on campus is when they took the picture,” he said.
Much of the credit for James' development is being given to Jason Novak, who was named Cal football's strength coach in January.
James did not really know what all the fuss was about when the before-and-after photos were posted.
“Me personally I didn’t really have a reaction,” he said. “I didn’t even think it was anything too crazy, until I posted it, and everybody was like, ‘This has to be A.I.’ and I’m like 'darn,' yeah it’s crazy.”
James was a track star in high school and his speed is his biggest asset, and he says the development of his body has helped his speed.
“Everything just feels much smoother, like running feels way better," he said. "It feels amazing.”
He said he feels “more explosive” and is able to come out of breaks more effectively.
It remains unclear how much playing time he will get for the Golden Bears this year with Cal pulling in a lot of receiver talent in the transfer portal and returning a few prominent wide receivers from last season.
James’ only significant playing time as a freshman last season came in Arkansas’ Liberty Bowl victory over Texas Tech, when James had three catches for 137 yards and a touchdown.
Of course, once your photo appears on The Pat McAfee Show you become a national phenomenon.
