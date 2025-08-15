Cal's Michael Kim Off To Promising Start at BMW Championship
The BMW Championship this week at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, is all about one thing: Finishing the weekend in the top 30 of the FedEx Cup standings to earn a berth in the season-ending Tour Championship a week from now.
Michael Kim, the 32-year-old Cal graduate, began play Thursday at No. 42 in the FedEx Cup standings. But after shooting a 2-under 68 in the first round, Kim soared the FedEx Cup’s live projected standings to No. 28.
For Kim, who briefly held a share of the lead early in the day, the trick will be to play well enough the next three rounds to remain in the top 30. That would send him to the East Lake Golf Club with a chance to chase a $40 million total purse and a $10 million first prize.
Fellow Cal grad Collin Morikawa began the week at No. 17 in the FedEx Cup standings, so he has a bit more wiggle room. The 28-year-old two-time major winner shot an even-par 70 on Thursday and sits in a tie for 15th place, along with world No. 2 Rory McIlroy.
That had Morikawa at No. 18 in the projected standings, according to the FedEx Cup website.
Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre, 29, birdied the final six holes and seven of the last eight to forge an 8-under 62 for a four-stroke lead. All told, he carded 10 birdies against two bogeys.
MacIntyre’s big day boosted him 17 spots to No. 3 in the projected standings.
England’s Tommy Fleetwood, who collapsed late on the final day of the St. Jude Championship last week — the first leg of the three-week FedEx Cup playoffs — to miss winning for the first time on the PGA Tour, is alone in second. He played a bogey-free round of 65, punctuated by a birdie on No. 18.
To the surprise of no one, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, despite back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 9 and 10, remains in the thick of things, alone in third place after a 4-under 66. He countered the bogeys by making birdies on three of his first four holes and three of his final four.
Viktor Hovland is among three players tied for fourth place at 3-under 67, one stroke better than Kim.
