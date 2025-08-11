Cal's Cam Sidney on Younger Sister: `She Is The Star of the Family'
Redshirt junior Cam Sidney is the most experienced defensive back returning to a Cal secondary that sent three players to the NFL last spring. He is a few months from graduating with a legal studies degree.
But Sidney harbors no illusions about how his achievements stack up alongside those of his younger sister, Saniyyah.
“She is, for sure, the star of the family,” Sidney said.
Saniyyah (pronounced San-eye-uh) Sidney is budding star actress with an impressive list of credits. She had roles as a youngster in Fences and Hidden Figures, both Academy Award-nominated best picture films.
More recently, she portrayed Sasha Obama in the Showtime series The First Lady and tennis star Venus Williams in King Richard.
At just 18, she has worked alongside the likes of Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Will Smith, Michelle Pfieffer, Dakota Fanning, Kevin Costner, Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Forest Whitaker and Laurence Fishburne.
Each of her 11 professional acting credits came in TV or film productions that received Rotten Tomatoes approval ratings ranging from 83 percent to 100 percent. Not a stinker among them.
“I’ve been proud of her for a while. We kind of knew she was going to do this from a very young age,” said Sidney, who plans to attend law school when his football days are over and aspires to become a movie producer.
“Getting that resume built just makes me even more proud. Obviously, I have my own thing with athletics. It doesn’t compare to the work she’s put in and the stuff that she’s doing.”
Sidney enjoys everything his sister has done, but says his favorite is King Richard, which tells the story about the father of Venus and Serena Williams.
“I believe that one touched me the most because it was a sports movie. It was just great to see her in that light,” he said. “Seeing her compete on screen . . . I feel like that’s the movie that resonates the most with me.”
Sidney’s immediate focus is on Cal’s season, which begins with a road game against Oregon State on Aug. 30. “I’m excited for this year,” he said.
Sidney remains a nickel back for the Bears. He played in all 13 games a year ago, starting four times, totaling 29 tackles - third-most on the team among returning players - three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and an interception.
With cornerbacks Nohl Williams and Marcus Harris and safety Craig Woodson all in NFL training camps, the Bears have lots of holes to fill in a secondary that anchored a defense ranked second in the ACC in points allowed (22.3 points) and third in total yards allowed (337.5).
“It doesn’t feel like a drop-off at all,” he said. “Everybody out here is getting more comfortable with playing with each other. For us it happened quick. Everybody kind of clicked pretty well.”
Sidney is hard pressed to single out one or more of the 10 new DBs (six transfers and four freshmen) on this year’s roster, although he did make mention of South Florida transfer Brent “Paco” Austin.
To fans curious about what they’ll see from the secondary this season, he suggested, “I’d just say, be ready for everybody.”
Follow Jeff Faraudo on Twitter, Facebook and Bluesky
Recent articles:
Cal LB Cade Uluave named to Bednarik Award watch list
Here's how The Athletic ranks two former Cal QBs in the NFL
What did Celtics legend Bob Cousy say about Jaylen Brown?
New Cal RB Brandon High Jr., already knew the Bears' running backs coach