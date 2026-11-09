No ACC Football Title Game Next Year When CFP Expands to 24 Teams

The Atlantic Coast Conference will not have a football conference championship game next season or any season in the near future as the conference adapts to a College Football Playoff that will expand to 24 teams in the 2027 season.

As a result, the 2026 ACC championship game will be the conference’s final annual championship game.

The conferences and the CFP are still working on the process to determine the ACC champion and automatic qualifier for next year’s 24-team College Football Playoff.

This year the ACC will play its 22nd and final conference championship game on Saturday, December 5, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Starting time will be 9 a.m. Pacific time.

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Cal is just 2-4 in ACC games, so the Bears have no chance to finish first or second in the ACC standings and get a berth in the conference title game. At the moment, Miami, which is 6-0 in ACC games, and Wake Forest, which is 5-1 in conference competition, are first and second in the ACC standings and are the leading candidates to meet in the ACC championship game.

Duke won the ACC title game last year, beating Virginia, which had the best regular-season ACC record. However, neither Virginia nor Duke received a berth in the 2025 College Football Playoff. Miami was the only ACC representative in the College Football Playoff last season, and the Hurricanes reached the title game before losing to Indiana.

ACC commissioner Jim Phillip released a statement Monday:

“The ACC Football Championship Game has been an important and meaningful part of our Conference’s history, and we are deeply appreciative of the student-athletes, coaches, institutions, fans, corporate partners and host communities that have contributed to its success. Charlotte has embraced this event and our Conference in a truly special way. We are sincerely thankful to the Carolina Panthers, Tepper Sports & Entertainment, the Charlotte Sports Foundation, the City of Charlotte and the people of this great community for their remarkable partnership, hospitality and passion for ACC Football. As we look ahead, the expanded College Football Playoff presents an exciting new chapter for college football and additional opportunities for ACC programs to compete on the sport’s biggest stage.”